The Indian Rupee gave up early gains to end flat on Friday, hovering around the 2-month high mark, amid a jump in oil prices and a strengthening dollar index.

The domestic currency closed one paise higher at 87.84 against the greenback on Friday, according to Bloomberg. In the intraday deals, the unit rose to 87.64 mark. The currency fell 2.59 per cent so far this year. The Dollar Index remained strong, while most Asian currencies showed slight gains

Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, sees 88.00 as near-term resistance and 87.60 as support, with small inflows and intra-day outflows contributing to two-way movement. Rising oil prices, up over $5, have added to the mixed global sentiment, he said.

Analysts also noted that the key event to watch will be the US CPI data, which could influence dollar movement and, in turn, rupee volatility. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 300 pts; Nifty below 25,800; metal stocks shine; SMIDs decline The dollar index edged higher on Friday as Donald Trump and Xi Jinping plan to meet next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.12 per cent at 99.057. In commodities, crude oil prices traded slightly lower after the prices spiked by more than 5 per cent on Thursday on US sanctions over two Russian Oil companies. Brent crude price was down 0.14 per cent at 65.90 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.10 per cent at 61.74 per barrel, as of 3:25 PM IST.