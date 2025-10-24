Home / Markets / News / Voda Idea regains ₹1 trn mcap, nears 52-week high. Should you buy or hold?

Vodafone Idea stock was trading higher for the fourth straight day, surging 10% to ₹9.62 during the period and quoting close to its 52-week high of ₹10.48 touched on January 20, 2025.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Shares of Vodafone Idea (Vi) hit a 10-month high of ₹9.62, gaining 1 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. 
 
The stock price of the telecom services provider has bounced back 4 per cent from its intra-day low of ₹9.25 on the BSE. It was trading higher for the fourth straight day, surging 10 per cent during the period. 
 
Currently, Vi quotes at its highest level since February 2025. The stock is seen inching towards its 52-week high of ₹10.48 touched on January 20, 2025. 
 
Meanwhile, the market price of Vi has bounced back 57 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹6.12 hit on August 14, 2025. Since September 2025, the market price of Vi has recovered by 48 per cent from a level of ₹6.49.
 
Vi has regained ₹1 trillion market capitalisation after a sharp upmove in the stock price of the company. 
 
At 01:57 PM; Vi stock was trading 0.63 per cent higher at ₹9.58, as compared to 0.63 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. A combined 699.35 million equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.  Vi’s market capitalisation stood at ₹1.04 trillion, BSE data shows.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

What's driving Vodafone Idea stock price?

 
Investors are eyeing the next Supreme Court hearing in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case, scheduled for October 27. The stock price of Vi has been in focus after the government said it was not opposing the relief plea of the company. 
 
In this regard, Vi on September 19, informed the stock exchanges that the company had challenged additional AGR demands raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) before the Hon’ble Supreme Court in respect of the period already covered by the AGR judgement.
 
Vi has strong parentage, Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group being the promoters. In addition, the Government, now the largest public shareholder with a 49 percent equity stake, has been a key pillar in the company’s transformation journey. Despite this ownership, promoters continue to retain operational control and remain committed to delivering long-term shareholder value.
 
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court deferred the hearing of a plea filed by the telecom major challenging a demand of ₹9,450 crore raised by the DoT towards AGR dues to October 13.  ALSO READ | Is Carysil your next growth stock? Anand Rathi says 'Buy', 28% upside eyed 
Meanwhile, Vi in Q1 earnings conference call said the banks are currently looking for some clarity on the AGR front. Given that the government has made the conversion, they are today the largest stakeholder in the company, whether as an equity holder or any dues which are routed to any external party, the management said they are quite confident that there will be a solution to AGR dues.
 
The outstanding as of end of June is about ₹1.19 trillion for deferred payment towards spectrum, and about ₹76,000 crore for the AGR, totalling up to about ₹1.95 trillion.
 
Looking ahead, the management in the company’s FY25 annual report said that they are confident that this positive trajectory will continue as the company sustains the current pace of network investments, digital expansion, and operational excellence.
 
Meanwhile, analysts at Kotak institutional Equities expect the market construct for the telecom operators to remain favourable over the medium term. A reduction in capex intensity and a gradual uptrend in average revenue per user (ARPU) should aid strong earnings and free cash flow (FCF) growth for the telcos. Vi’s funding shortage and R-Jio’s upcoming IPO make for a strong case of continuous tariff repair through a mix of hikes and non-tariff measures, the brokerage firm said in September 2025 telecom sector report.
 

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

