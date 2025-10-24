Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start amid strong global cues

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, October 24, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Friday amid upbeat global cues and expectations of the India-US trade deal. At 7:30 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 9 points higher at 26,020.5. Shares of Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Friday amid upbeat global cues and expectations of the India-US trade deal. At 7:30 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 9 points higher at 26,020.5. Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Colagate Palmolive (India) will remain in focus following their Q2FY26 results

Asian markets were trading higher on Friday following news from the White House that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold discussions next week. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was 1.1 per cent up, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.95 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index rose 1.29 per cent.

US equity markets gained on Thursday, driven by strength in technology shares, as investors bought in following a series of upbeat earnings reports. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite settled 0.9 per cent higher, and the Dow Jones gained 0.3 per cent.

Q2 results today

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, SBI Cards & Payment Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, Coforge, ITC Hotels, Supreme Petrochem, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Sigachi Industries, Jinkushal Industries, NDL Ventures, and eClerx Services will release their quarterly earnings today.

IPO market today