Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start amid strong global cues
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start amid strong global cues

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE: Asian markets were trading higher following news that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet next week

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE October 24
Stock Market LIVE October 24 | Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 8:41 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, October 24, 2025: Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are likely to witness a positive start on Friday amid upbeat global cues and expectations of the India-US trade deal. At 7:30 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 9 points higher at 26,020.5. Shares of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Colagate Palmolive (India) will remain in focus following their Q2FY26 results
 
Asian markets were trading higher on Friday following news from the White House that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold discussions next week. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was 1.1 per cent up, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.95 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index rose 1.29 per cent.
 
US equity markets gained on Thursday, driven by strength in technology shares, as investors bought in following a series of upbeat earnings reports. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite settled 0.9 per cent higher, and the Dow Jones gained 0.3 per cent.
 
The White House announced that US President Donald Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping next week during his Asia trip, confirming the talks amid rising trade tensions between the two countries.

Q2 results today

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, SBI Cards & Payment Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, Coforge, ITC Hotels, Supreme Petrochem, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Sigachi Industries, Jinkushal Industries, NDL Ventures, and eClerx Services will release their quarterly earnings today.

IPO market today

In the mainboard IPO category, Midwest will make its debut on the exchanges. 

8:41 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Hotels Co's infuses funds in subsidiary

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Hotels has informed the stock exchanges that it has infused $25 million as equity in its wholly-owned subsidiary in Netherlands i.e. IHOCO BV.

The investment amount will be used by IHOCO BV to further make investment in its subsidiaries, inter alia, for repayment of debt and operational requirements.

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Sensex, Nifty may see choppy session today'

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A choppy, range-bound session is likely today, even as bullish undertones persist. Traders are eyeing Nifty's record high of 26,277.35, which could be tested soon.

While the market sentiment may get a lift from hopes of US tariff cuts on Indian imports to 15-16 per cent, the upside in the market could remain capped amid three negatives.

First, oil prices spiking to $61.50 after US sanctions on Russian oil majors; second, renewed US-China trade tensions, and third, FIIs turning net sellers by Rs 1,166 crore.

Preferred trades:

Nifty (25,891) — Buy at CMP, Stop 25,501, Targets 26,277/26,500, Aggressive 27,000–27,500

Bank Nifty (58,078) — Buy at CMP, Stop 56,770, Targets 58,350/58,750, Aggressive 59,100–59,500.

Chart of the day: Bullish on BEL, Sun Pharma, Laurus Labs, Grasim, and HDFC Bank on any early dip.

Stock to Buy Now: BEL (CMP 419) — Buy at CMP, Stop 395, Targets 425/437, Aggressive 451; stock signals a breakout with major hurdles at 425 and support at 397.


Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd

8:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nuvama retains 'Hold' on Cipla, raises target after Eli Lilly diabetes deal

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Cipla has entered into a distribution and promotion agreement with Eli Lilly for tirzepatide, a breakthrough dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist, to be launched in India under a new brand name ‘Yurpeak’. The move marks Cipla’s entry into the fast-growing obesity and diabetes drug market. Nuvama has maintained a ‘Hold’ rating on Cipla stock but raised its target price to ₹1,725. READ MORE

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hindustan Zinc's margins to see support from firm prices, lower costs

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In H1FY26, HZ’s revenue was flat Y-o-Y at ₹16,300 crore, but both operating and net profit increased 3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,300 crore and ₹4,900 crore, respectively. The mined metal for Q2FY26 was 258 kilo tonnes (kt), up 1 per cent Y-o-Y (down 3 per cent  Q-o-Q). Refined metal production for Q2 stood at 247kt. READ MORE

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tax tweak may tilt Infosys buyback in favour of retail, mutual funds

Stock Market LIVE Updates: A recent change in tax rules for share buybacks could benefit small and institutional investors of Infosys. The IT giant has announced a ₹18,000 crore share repurchase programme. Market experts anticipate a buyback acceptance ratio exceeding 20 per cent, as higher tax liabilities may discourage wealthy shareholders from tendering their shares. READ MORE

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Less than 2% dare to go only-derivatives: NSE's Market Pulse report

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Only about 1.8 per cent of India’s registered investors traded exclusively in equity derivatives over the past 12 months, according to NSE’s latest Market Pulse report, which includes data up to September. Of the nearly 9 million individual investors active in the equity derivatives segment, 2.1 million traded only in F&O during the period. READ MORE

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi bans First Overseas Capital for 2 years, imposes ₹20 lakh penalty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi has barred investment banking outfit First Overseas Capital from dealing in the securities market for two years and imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh for alleged violations. The i-banker has also been banned from taking any new mandate for IPOs, arrangements, or corporate advisory for two years. READ MORE

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the key stocks to watch today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Colgate Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever, PTC India Financial Services, Vedanata, Kaynes Technology, and NTPC Green Energy, among others are the key stocks to watch today. READ MORE

8:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's how to trade Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Long build up is seen in the Nifty Futures, where Open interest rose by 2 per cent along with price rise of 0.20 per cent Short term trend of the Nifty remains positive as it is placed above its 11 and 20 day EMA. READ MORE

8:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets settled lower, tech stocks lead gains

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US equity markets closed with gains on Thursday, led by gains in tech stoks, as investors bought in following a series of upbeat earnings reports. Overnight, the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite settled 0.9 per cent higher, and the Dow Jones gained 0.3 per cent.

8:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets trade higher, following gains in US markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading higher following news that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet next week. Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was 1.1 per cent up, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.95 per cent, while South Korea's KOSPI index rose 1.29 per cent.

8:00 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints a positive opening

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity markets are likely open in green on Friday amid upbeat global cues and expectations of the India-US trade deal. At 08:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures were trading 16 points higher at 26,027.5.

7:56 AM

Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Donald TrumpShare Market TodayStock Market NewsMARKET LIVEBSE SensexNSE NiftyAsian marketsUS marketsDomestic marketsUS India relations US China trade warQ2 resultsIPOs

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 7:57 AM IST

Explore News