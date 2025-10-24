Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates positive start amid strong global cues

8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Sensex, Nifty may see choppy session today'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A choppy, range-bound session is likely today, even as bullish undertones persist. Traders are eyeing Nifty's record high of 26,277.35, which could be tested soon.
While the market sentiment may get a lift from hopes of US tariff cuts on Indian imports to 15-16 per cent, the upside in the market could remain capped amid three negatives.
First, oil prices spiking to $61.50 after US sanctions on Russian oil majors; second, renewed US-China trade tensions, and third, FIIs turning net sellers by Rs 1,166 crore.
Preferred trades:
Nifty (25,891) — Buy at CMP, Stop 25,501, Targets 26,277/26,500, Aggressive 27,000–27,500
Bank Nifty (58,078) — Buy at CMP, Stop 56,770, Targets 58,350/58,750, Aggressive 59,100–59,500.
Chart of the day: Bullish on BEL, Sun Pharma, Laurus Labs, Grasim, and HDFC Bank on any early dip.
Stock to Buy Now: BEL (CMP 419) — Buy at CMP, Stop 395, Targets 425/437, Aggressive 451; stock signals a breakout with major hurdles at 425 and support at 397.
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd