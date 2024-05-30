Home / Markets / News / Sebi asks clearing corporations to diversify their bank exposure

Sebi asks clearing corporations to diversify their bank exposure

Regulator also tweaks norms on collateral and liquid assets

SEBI
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 8:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has directed clearing corporations (CCs) to diversify their exposure towards banks through cash, fixed deposits and bank guarantees.

According to the new norms, the exposure to a single bank will have to be within 15 per cent of the average daily exposure of the previous three months considering liquid assets for banks with AAA rating. The same is set at 10 per cent for banks with AA rating.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The market regulator has also specified other criteria for the selection of banks for exposure based on parameters such as financials (including the net-worth), capital adequacy, creditworthiness considering long-term credit rating, etc.

“In case of exposure to banks which subsequently fails to meet any of the above eligibility conditions, CCs shall rebalance its exposure through own funds and Core SGF to such banks as soon as possible but not later than three months,” said Sebi.

ALSO READ: Market regulator Sebi issues guidelines on settlement penalties

CCs’ total exposure to equity and debt instruments of an issuer (received as collateral from clearing members like banks, and institutions) has also been limited to 15 per cent.

Along with a revision in the norms on exposure, the market regulator has also made changes in the existing collaterals accepted by CCs.

The collaterals are liquid assets deposited by members used to meet the requirements for initial margins, mark-to-market losses, value-at-risk margins, extreme loss margins, and base minimum capital.

Cash, bank FDs, bank guarantees, units of liquid mutual funds, or government securities are considered liquid assets.

“Units of the growth plan of overnight mutual fund schemes shall be accepted as Cash Equivalent by CCs with a haircut of 5 per cent and for other plans of overnight mutual fund schemes the hair cut of 10 per cent shall continue to be applicable,” said Sebi in the new guidelines.

The regulator also said that certain equity shares will also be accepted as part of other liquid assets.

 


Also Read

Sebi warns investors against 'unscrupulous entities' promising high returns

Sebi's new disclosure norms likely to impact few FPIs due to exemptions

Over Rs 30,000 crore AIF investments found circumventing norms: Sebi

Market regulator Sebi considers tighter norms for proprietary trades

Road to listing may get easier: Sebi expert panel for relaxing IPO norms

NSE Indices launches India's first EV index to facilitate ecosystem

Market regulator Sebi issues guidelines on settlement penalties

Sebi tweaks framework for clearing firms on liquid assets as collateral

RIL, Bharti Airtel: What are Modi stocks, and why is CLSA bullish on them?

Cummins India share price sheds 6% amid cautious management commentary

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Sebi normsIndian banking systemIndian markets

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story