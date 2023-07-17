Home / Markets / News / Sebi bans Fincap Research Investment Advisor, two individuals for 2 yrs

Sebi bans Fincap Research Investment Advisor, two individuals for 2 yrs

Under the rules, no person shall act as or hold himself out as an IA (Investment Adviser) unless he/she has obtained a certificate of registration from Sebi by complying with the requirements

Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2023 | 10:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Monday barred Fincap Research Investment Advisor and two individuals from the securities markets for two years for violating regulatory norms.

The regulator also slapped a penalty of Rs 14 lakh on Sonika Namdharani, proprietor of Sebi-registered Fincap Research Investment Advisor and Rs 7 lakh on Mahavir Prasad Mundra.

Further, the markets watchdog restrained them from associating themselves as a director or key managerial personnel with any listed company or any public company which intends to raise money from the public, or any intermediary registered with Sebi for a period of two years.

The order came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) conducted an inspection of Fincap Research Investment Advisor from April 2018 to November 2019 (inspection period).

In its 62-page order, Sebi found that Fincap was knowingly acting in a deceitful manner by allowing Mahavir (Sonika's husband) to run her proprietorship, submitting fake experience certificates in order to obtain registration from the regulator as investment adviser.

It also observed that Sonika Namdharani was running a scheme and defrauding clients, with an intention to maximise her income through investment advisory / service fees by employing fraudulent devices, without keeping in mind the requirements of the clients and keeping her interest ahead of their client's interest, thereby flouting the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) rules.

Sebi noted that Mahavir Mundra was practically running and controlling the operations of Fincap Research belonging to Sonika Namdharani.

Under the rules, no person shall act as or hold himself out as an IA (Investment Adviser) unless he/she has obtained a certificate of registration from Sebi by complying with the requirements.

However, Mahavir was the de facto person in-charge of the investment advisory activity of Sonika Namdharani and was holding himself out as an IA to the employees and clients of Fincap Research, the regulator said in the order.

In a separate order, Sebi also cancelled the certificate of registration of Sonika Namdharani -- Proprietor of Fincap Research Investment Advisor for violating the market norms in the same matter. However, the regulator did not issue any directions against her husband Mahavir Mundra.

In another order, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on Shweta Thakkar for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on BSE.

Also Read

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi lists new norms for high-risk FPIs: What it means for investments

Incredible rich diaspora truly an asset to both countries: Biden's top aide

NSE to hold special pre-open session for RIL on July 20 amid its demerger

Bandhan Bank disappoints Street in Q1; analysts 'positive' on the stock

Raging bull: Benchmarks indices log fresh highs; Sensex gains 529 points

BSE-listed firms' market valuation touches all-time high of Rs 303.59 trn

MFs sense turnaround in healthcare sector, divided on IT prospects

Topics :SEBIRegistered investment advisors

First Published: Jul 17 2023 | 10:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story