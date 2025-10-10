Sebi runs lean again as two whole-time member positions remain vacant

With the government yet to fill two vacant positions on the board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), key portfolios will once again be divided between just two whole-time members (WTMs).

Extended gaps between the end of a WTM’s tenure and the appointment of a successor have become routine, sparking concerns over continuity and momentum in Sebi’s investigations and policymaking.

The government had invited applications for the two WTM posts in May, setting October 6 as the deadline. Sources said several bureaucrats along with a few Sebi officials are in the fray.

Following the completion of Ashwani Bhatia’s tenure, his portfolios were redistributed among existing WTMs. Now, with Ananth Narayan G — who issued the interim order against US high frequency trading firm Jane Street — demitting office, the board is left with only two WTMs.

Vacancies, however, are not new to the market regulator. After the exits of S K Mohanty and Ananta Barua in 2023, Sebi functioned with an incomplete board for about two months before new WTMs were appointed. Earlier, when G Mahalingam and Madhabi Puri Buch completed their terms, there was a gap of over six months before Bhatia’s appointment in 2022. “Continuity at the Sebi board level is important as it supports both policy direction and adjudication of matters. Periods of vacancy, which have become more common in recent years, can affect the pace of decision-making and raise questions around continuity. Sebi’s professional staff ensures day-to-day functioning remains smooth, but the absence of a full board can still impact long-term policy momentum. It is also relevant to note that other board-level vacancies are expected within the next year, which makes timely appointments even more important,” said Sumit Agrawal, senior partner, Regstreet Law Advisors, and former Sebi officer.

In 2023, Sebi had to seek a modification in an order by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in a matter involving a broadcast and media firm due to the absence of a full board. Following Sebi’s request, the SAT directed that the order be passed by an “authorised officer” senior to a WTM to remove bias. The situation arose because only two WTMs were available — one had passed the interim order while the other had been part of the settlement hearing in related matters — raising concerns of bias in the fresh order. Among Sebi’s officials, only the chairperson holds a higher rank than the WTMs.