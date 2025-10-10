Home / Markets / News / Sebi runs lean again as two whole-time member positions remain vacant

Sebi runs lean again as two whole-time member positions remain vacant

Extended gaps in board appointments raise concerns over continuity, policy direction, and adjudication at the capital markets regulator

SEBI
In 2023, Sebi had to seek a modification in an order by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) due to the absence of a full board in a case involving a media and broadcast firm.
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
With the government yet to fill two vacant positions on the board of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), key portfolios will once again be divided between just two whole-time members (WTMs).
 
Extended gaps between the end of a WTM’s tenure and the appointment of a successor have become routine, sparking concerns over continuity and momentum in Sebi’s investigations and policymaking.
 
The government had invited applications for the two WTM posts in May, setting October 6 as the deadline. Sources said several bureaucrats along with a few Sebi officials are in the fray.
 
Following the completion of Ashwani Bhatia’s tenure, his portfolios were redistributed among existing WTMs. Now, with Ananth Narayan G — who issued the interim order against US high frequency trading firm Jane Street — demitting office, the board is left with only two WTMs.
 
Vacancies, however, are not new to the market regulator.
 
After the exits of S K Mohanty and Ananta Barua in 2023, Sebi functioned with an incomplete board for about two months before new WTMs were appointed. Earlier, when G Mahalingam and Madhabi Puri Buch completed their terms, there was a gap of over six months before Bhatia’s appointment in 2022.
 
“Continuity at the Sebi board level is important as it supports both policy direction and adjudication of matters. Periods of vacancy, which have become more common in recent years, can affect the pace of decision-making and raise questions around continuity. Sebi’s professional staff ensures day-to-day functioning remains smooth, but the absence of a full board can still impact long-term policy momentum. It is also relevant to note that other board-level vacancies are expected within the next year, which makes timely appointments even more important,” said Sumit Agrawal, senior partner, Regstreet Law Advisors, and former Sebi officer.
 
In 2023, Sebi had to seek a modification in an order by the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in a matter involving a broadcast and media firm due to the absence of a full board. Following Sebi’s request, the SAT directed that the order be passed by an “authorised officer” senior to a WTM to remove bias. The situation arose because only two WTMs were available — one had passed the interim order while the other had been part of the settlement hearing in related matters — raising concerns of bias in the fresh order.
 
Among Sebi’s officials, only the chairperson holds a higher rank than the WTMs.
 
“While such appointments are done by an external authority, there is an impact felt by Sebi as WTMs keep the house running. The idea of a quasi-judicial authority is a good way to deal with situations it can’t fully control. While a WTM’s role is definitely quasi-judicial, it is equally important in administrative and law-making roles. So, the absence not only impacts litigations but the entire system,” said Shruti Rajan, partner, Trilegal.
 
Another expert with regulatory experience said the upcoming appointments are unlikely to bring in a new face from the private sector.
 
“With complex organisations such as Sebi, it takes nearly a year for the new members to understand. It may impact the continuity of critical cases. Sebi being an autonomous body, it needs people with stature, integrity, experience, commitment, and honesty,” said the expert quoted above.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Street cautious on TCS near-term outlook despite solid Q2 and AI ambitions

WeWork India slips in trading debut amid valuation, governance concerns

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 329 pts, Nifty nears 25,300; SBI, Maruti rally 2%

Tata Communications zooms 15% on heavy volumes; hovers near record high

India holds 34,600 tonnes of gold, 3.1x the value of current equity holding

Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaMarkets

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story