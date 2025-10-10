Tata Communications zooms 15% on heavy volumes; hovers near record high

Tata Communications share price today moved higher by 15 per cent to ₹1,948 on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock price of the Tata Group company is trading close to its 52-week high level of ₹1,992.6 touched on October 11, 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹2,175 on October 3, 2024.

Tata Communications overview, outlook

In the past one week, Tata Communications' share price has rallied 20 per cent after the company announced the launch of its Voice AI platform powered by Agentic AI — an industry first speech-to-speech customer engagement solution offering instant decision making, multilingual fluency, and sub-500 milliseconds latency performance.

This sets a new benchmark for customer engagement technology by enabling interactions that are personalised, context-aware, and seamlessly integrated across channels —redefining how financial institutions connect with their customers, the company said in press release.

Meanwhile, as GenAI moves from pilot to production, segments like data centre systems, devices, and software are projected to see double-digit growth in 2025, largely due to GenAI hardware upgrade.