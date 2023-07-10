Home / Markets / News / Sebi defends 2019 change in rule on offshore investors in Supreme Court

The change in rules was cited as one factor by a SC-appointed committee that made it difficult for Sebi to identify beneficiaries of offshore funds allegedly investing in companies of the Adani Group

Reuters MUMBAI
Securities and Exchange Board of India

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 3:41 PM IST
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's market regulator, in a new filing to the Supreme Court, defended a 2019 change in rules for reporting by offshore funds, saying the alteration did not make it tougher to identify ultimate beneficiaries of offshore funds.

The change in rules was cited as one factor by a Supreme Court-appointed committee that made it difficult for the Securities and Exchange Board of India to identify beneficiaries of offshore funds allegedly investing in companies of the Adani Group.

 

(Reporting By Arpan Chaturvedi in New Delhi and Jayshree P. Upadhyay in Mumbai; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaSupreme Courtoffshore investmentInvestors

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 3:41 PM IST

