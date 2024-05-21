Sebi details 'unaffected price' rules to calculate pricing for takeovers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday detailed a framework around the “unaffected price” to calculate pricing for takeovers, buybacks, preferential issues, and other such transactions.

The framework is part of the new rumour verification norms that kick in from June 1.

The market regulator has said the “unaffected price” rule will be applicable only if the listed entity has confirmed the rumour pertaining to the transaction within 24 hours from the trigger of material price movement.

Under the new framework, the weighted average price (WAP) variation will be excluded while calculating the takeover pricing from the day of the material price movement till the next trading day after confirmation of the rumour.

The objective of the new rule is to exclude any price disruption caused by market rumours while calculating the acquisition price during an acquisition.

“In case the price variation due to confirmation of the rumour hits the price band limit on the next trading day post-rumour confirmation, the price variation in the subsequent trading days shall be included for adjustment till such day the price does not hit the band limit,” said Sebi.

The change will help companies address market rumours without being worried about the impact on deal pricing, according to legal experts.

“The newly introduced price protection framework is a welcome and much-needed move. It will effectively isolate the transacting parties from unexpected price volatility on the back of market leaks, and at the same time enable more transparent information flow in the market,” said Abhishek Dadoo, partner, Khaitan & Co.