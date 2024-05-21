Home / Markets / News / Sebi eases minimum promoter contribution norms to boost IPO process

Sebi eases minimum promoter contribution norms to boost IPO process

Sebi has permitted promoter group entities and non-individual shareholders to contribute to the mandated promoters' contribution in case of a shortfall without being identified as a promoter

ipo market listing share market
These changes were first proposed in January by an expert committee chaired by S K Mohanty, former whole-time member of Sebi
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a bid to ease compliance towards companies planning public offers (IPOs), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has notified norms that open more avenues to meet the minimum promoters’ contribution (MPC).

The market regulator has permitted promoter group entities and non-individual shareholders to contribute to the mandated promoters’ contribution  in the case of a shortfall without being identified as a promoter.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


However, these non-individual shareholders must hold more than 5 per cent of the post-offer equity share capital.
Equity shares from the conversion of compulsorily convertible securities held by foreign ventures, alternative investment funds for a year before filing the documents for IPO can also be considered towards the MPC.

For maintaining skin in the game, the regulator mandates a 20 per cent minimum promoter contribution. The relaxation will help new-age companies and startups to have more contributors to this threshold as the founders, who are often the promoters, have diluted their stake in previous rounds of funding.

These changes were first proposed in January by an expert committee chaired by S K Mohanty, former whole-time member of Sebi.

The market regulator has also allowed companies to extend the IPO period by just one day instead of the compulsory three days till now if there were any unforeseen instances like a banking strike. Sebi has also provided more flexibility to alter the issue size after the submission of an offer document.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Go Digit: GMP of Virat, Anushka-backed IPO dips slightly; should you apply?

Sequoia-backed MobiKwik refiles DRHP with Sebi for Rs 700 crore IPO

Bharti Hexacom IPO allotment to be finalised today: Check status, GMP, more

BSE Metal index rises over 4%, posts biggest single-day jump in 17 months

Market-cap of BSE-listed firms hits $5 trillion; analysts see more upside ahead

Sebi changes rule to determine mcap, 6-month average to be used now

Sun Pharma Q4 Preview: Profits may grow up to 41% on higher specialty sales

CPSE stocks on a roll; RVNL, Hudco, SJVN, Cochin Shipyard surge up to 15%

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPO IndiaSebi normsIndian markets

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story