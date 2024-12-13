Defence Ministry's Sukhoi deal boosts Hindustan Aeronautics shares by 2%

Hindustan Aeronautics share price: Aerospace company Aerospace company Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were in action on Friday, December 13, 2024, as the scrip rose as much as 2.33 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 4,770 per share.

The rise in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited share price came after the company announced a contract for procurement of 12 Sukhoi Su-30 MKI aircraft along with associated equipment has been signed between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the Company at an approximate cost of Rs 13,500 crore inclusive of taxes and duties.

In an exchange filing, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said, “We wish to inform you that a contract for procurement of 12 Su-30 MKI aircraft along with associated equipment has been signed between the Ministry of Defence and Company at an approximate cost of Rs.13,500 Crore inclusive of taxes and duties.”

The aircraft will be manufactured at Nasik division of HAL. The supply of these aircraft would boost the operational capability of the Indian Air Force and strengthen defence preparedness of the country, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited explained.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited also said that the aircraft would have an indigenous content of 62.6 per cent, enhanced due to indigenisation of many components to be manufactured by the Indian defence industry.

With this contract, HAL’s order backlog is estimated to be at about Rs 1, 0,000 crore (4.1x TTM revenue), which provides healthy revenue growth visibility, analysts at ICICI Securities said in a note. The Company’s order pipeline remains robust as about Rs 1 trillion worth of contracts are expected to be placed with HAL in the coming 2 years (like 97 additional LCA MK1A fighters, 156 light combat helicopters, 60 naval utility helicopters etc.). HAL is also executing upgrades of existing Su-30MKIs for IAF with the contract of AL-31FP engines already placed recently. According to reports, analysts at UBS, following the order, have set a target price of Rs 5,700 per share, which reflects an upside of 22.28 per cent from the previous close (December 12) of Rs 4,661.10 per share.

Apart from HAL, ICICI Securities analysts believe that companies like Bharat Electronics (BEL), Astra Microwave, Data Patterns will also be key beneficiaries in this Su-30 MKI contract, considering the supply of key electronics systems (like radars and other electronic warfare systems).

More From This Section

Moreover, Bharat Dynamics (BDL) will also be involved in supplying Astra air-to-air missiles and Nirbhay missiles, which will be equipped on these aircrafts. Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani) will be key supplier of critical materials & alloys for aircrafts’ AL- 1 engines, analysts added.

About Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited headquarters is in Bengaluru. The company was established in 1940, and headquartered in Bangalore, is India's largest aerospace and defence company, as well as one of the oldest and largest globally.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited's operations encompass the manufacturing of aircraft, helicopters, and their components, with notable products including the Dhruv advanced light helicopter, the Tejas light combat aircraft, and the Hindustan Ambassador car.

The company is also involved in the design and development of new products and upgrades, as well as the repair and overhaul of aircraft and helicopters. Additionally, HAL manufactures crucial satellite structures.

With facilities located in various Indian cities, including Kanpur, Nasik, Koraput, Korwa, Lucknow, Kasaragod, and Hyderabad, HAL operates under the purview of the Indian Ministry of Defence.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is Rs 3,15,855.74 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE100 category.

At 9:28 AM, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited shares were trading 1.04 per cent higher at Rs 4,709.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.56 per cent lower at 80,836.43 levels