Gold prices up 30% in 2024; set for best calendar year show in 10 yrs: WGC

Gold price outlook 2025: Gold prices that have climbed over 30 per cent thus far in 2024 to Rs 7,300 per gram in the Indian markets (up 28 per cent in USD till November-end), are set for their best calendar year performance in 10 years, suggests a recent report by World Gold Council (WGC).

The sharp rally in gold prices globally in 2024 meanwhile, the WGC report said, was led mostly by central bank purchases and investor buying, which more than offset a notable deceleration in consumer demand.

Central bank demand remained robust, with gold buying reaching 694 tonnes by Q3-CY24 – comparable to levels seen in 2022, according to WGC data.

Emerging market central banks, WGC said, continued to dominate the gold market with Turkey and Poland adding 72 tonnes and 69 tonnes to their gold reserves, respectively till October 2024.

Gold price outlook 2025

Most analysts expect 2025 to be a challenging year for gold as they face multiple headwinds, the immediate of which is Donald Trump's presidency and its impact on the global economy and financial markets. Developments in China - one of the biggest consumers of gold - will also be a key monitorable.

Chinese consumers, WGC notes, have been on the sidelines in the last few months while investors have provided support. But these dynamics hang on the direct (and indirect) effects of trade, stimulus and perceptions of risk.

That said, thrill-seeking investors, WGC believes, may benefit from an early wave of risk-on flows, but potential trade wars and inflationary forces may spill over into an expected subpar economic growth.

Those at Goldman Sachs and UBS, too, expect a modest upside in gold prices in 2025 amid volatility as geopolitics, trade wars keep the overall sentiment in check.

Goldman Sachs expects gold prices to reach $3,150 per ounce (bull-case scenario; base case: $3,000/oz) by December 2025, an upside of around 17 per cent from the current levels. A large part of this price rise, they believe, will also be fueled by higher demand from global central banks coupled with concerns over US fiscal sustainability and trade tensions/wars.

Those at UBS, too, expect gold prices to hit $2,900 per ounce by December 2025 (earlier forecast: $2885/oz) in their base case. On the upside, they expect the yellow metal to hit the $3,000 an ounce mark by December 2025-end.

"Asian investors have been a near constant presence, while lower yields and a weakening US dollar in Q3-CY24 fuelled Western investment flows. However, it is gold’s role as a hedge amidst rising market volatility and geopolitical risk that most likely explains its remarkable performance," WGC said.