Mcap of 5 of top-10 most valued firms climb to Rs 1.13 trn; Airtel shines

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Five of the 10 most valued firms added Rs 1,13,117.17 crore to their total market valuation last week with Bharti Airtel stealing the show.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the gainers, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), ITC and Hindustan Unilever took a hit in their valuations.

Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 623.07 points or 0.76 per cent and the Nifty advanced 90.5 points or 0.36 per cent.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel surged by Rs 47,836.6 crore to Rs 9,57,842.40 crore.

Infosys added Rs 31,826.97 crore to its valuation at Rs 8,30,387.10 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation rose by Rs 11,887.78 crore to Rs 14,31,158.06 crore and that of ICICI Bank increased by Rs 11,760.8 crore to Rs 9,49,306.37 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of TCS climbed Rs 9,805.02 crore to Rs 16,18,587.63 crore.

However, the mcap of Reliance Industries declined by Rs 52,031.98 crore to Rs 17,23,144.70 crore.

The valuation of LIC tumbled Rs 32,067.73 crore to Rs 5,89,869.29 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever slumped Rs 22,250.63 crore to Rs 5,61,423.08 crore.

The mcap of State Bank of India dropped Rs 2,052.66 crore to Rs 7,69,034.51 crore and that of ITC by Rs 1,376.19 crore to Rs 5,88,195.82 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 10:33 AM IST

