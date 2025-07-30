NSDL IPO opens today: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply

NSDL IPO: The ₹4,011 crore initial public offering (IPO) of The ₹4,011 crore initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) opened for subscription today. The issue comprises an offer for sale (OFS) of 50.1 million equity shares.

NSDL IPO will close for public subscription on Friday, August 1, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on August 4, 2025. Shares of NSDL are scheduled to list on the BSE tentatively on Wednesday, August 6.

ALSO READ | NSDL IPO crosses halfway mark within hours; here's who is driving demand The price band for the issue has been set in the range of ₹760 to ₹800. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of 18 shares and in multiples thereof. An investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,440 to bid for one lot. MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the issue.

Here's how to apply for the NSDL IPO

Log in to your trading or demat account using registered login credentials

Go to the IPO section

Select the National Securities Depository (NSDL) IPO from the list of ongoing offers.

Click 'Apply' and enter the number of shares you want to bid for, in multiples of the minimum lot size (18 shares)

Provide your bank account details.

Approve the payment request through your bank or UPI app to complete the application.

NSDL IPO - Brokerage views

Market analysts remain bullish on the NSDL IPO, citing fair valuation compared to its key competitor, Central Depository Services (CDSL), and the company's long-term growth prospects. Analysts at Angel One recommend investors subscribe to the issue on a long-term basis. Anand Rathi Research and Canara Bank Securities have also assigned a 'Subscribe' rating to the issue. READ MORE

ALSO READ | Sell CDSL shares to invest in the NSDL IPO? Here's what analysts recommend