Stock Market LIVE: D-St to see muted start; India eyes higher tariffs; Asian Paints, NTPC in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, July 30, 2025: Indian equities are likely to extend their choppy trading as strong domestic inflows sustain markets amid relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

GIFT Nifty was down 0.06 per cent at 7:20 AM, signalling a muted start for domestic stocks. The offbeat mood also follows the US President Donald Trump's statement that India may face a tariff rate of 20 to 25 per cent. He, however, cautioned that the final levy still was not finalised.

Meanwhile, investors will brace for key India Inc earnings, with the likes of Tata Steel, IndiGo parent, Power Grid Corp, and Hyundai Motor Company set to announce first quarter (Q1) results today.

Here are the key risks and strengths investors must know. The focus today will, however, be on the primary markets with the initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) set to open for bidding. The depository mobilised over ₹1,201 crore from institutional investors on Tuesday.

FPIs have sold Indian equities for the seventh straight session in the secondary market, according to data from NSE. On Tuesday, FPIs offloaded stocks worth ₹4,636.6 crore.

In the global markets, stocks in Asia posted marginal gains on Wednesday, as US-China trade talks wrapped up without much clarity. Investors globally also await the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, due later today.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.13 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.57 per cent, while China’s CSI 300 gained 0.3 per cent, last checked.

Overnight, benchmarks on Wall Street ended with losses as concerns about high corporate valuations worried investors. The S&P 500 index ended 0.3 per cent lower, while the Nasdaq was down 0.38 per cent.

In commodities, crude oil prices rose to the highest in more than a month after Trump gave Russia 10 days to reach a Ukraine truce.

Stocks in focus

L&T: The engineering and construction conglomerate's profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26 (FY26) grew by 29.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), amid higher revenues.

Asian Paints: The country’s largest paint maker saw its net profit fall by 6 per cent in the quarter ended June to ₹1,100 crore, while its decorative paints business in India saw a 3.9 per cent increase in volumes.

NTPC: The state-owned power giant's consolidated net profit increased 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,108.46 crore in the June quarter.