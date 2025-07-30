Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: D-St to see muted start; India eyes higher tariffs; Asian Paints, NTPC in focus
Live New Update

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, July 30, 2025: FPIs have sold Indian equities for the seventh straight session in the secondary market, NSE data shows

SI Reporter Delhi
NSDL IPO is set to open today for bidding | Image: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 9:02 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, July 30, 2025:  Indian equities are likely to extend their choppy trading as strong domestic inflows sustain markets amid relentless selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). 
 
GIFT Nifty was down 0.06 per cent at 7:20 AM, signalling a muted start for domestic stocks. The offbeat mood also follows the US President Donald Trump's statement that India may face a tariff rate of 20 to 25 per cent. He, however, cautioned that the final levy still was not finalised.   
 
Meanwhile, investors will brace for key India Inc earnings, with the likes of Tata Steel, IndiGo parent, Power Grid Corp, and Hyundai Motor Company set to announce first quarter (Q1) results today. 
 
The focus today will, however, be on the primary markets with the initial public offering (IPO) of National Securities Depository Ltd. (NSDL) set to open for bidding. The depository mobilised over ₹1,201 crore from institutional investors on Tuesday. Here are the key risks and strengths investors must know.
 
FPIs have sold Indian equities for the seventh straight session in the secondary market, according to data from NSE. On Tuesday, FPIs offloaded stocks worth ₹4,636.6 crore. 
 
In the global markets, stocks in Asia posted marginal gains on Wednesday, as US-China trade talks wrapped up without much clarity. Investors globally also await the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, due later today. 
 
The MSCI Asia Pacific Index was up 0.13 per cent. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.57 per cent, while China’s CSI 300 gained 0.3 per cent, last checked. 
 
Overnight, benchmarks on Wall Street ended with losses as concerns about high corporate valuations worried investors. The S&P 500 index ended  0.3 per cent lower, while the Nasdaq was down 0.38 per cent. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices rose to the highest in more than a month after Trump gave Russia 10 days to reach a Ukraine truce. 
 

Stocks in focus

 
L&T: The engineering and construction conglomerate's profit for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26 (FY26) grew by 29.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), amid higher revenues.
 
Asian Paints: The country’s largest paint maker saw its net profit fall by 6 per cent in the quarter ended June to ₹1,100 crore, while its decorative paints business in India saw a 3.9 per cent increase in volumes.
 
NTPC: The state-owned power giant's consolidated net profit increased 11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,108.46 crore in the June quarter.
     

9:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens lower on Wednesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India rupee opened 27 paise lower on Wednesday amid US-India trade deal uncertainty. 

8:59 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty key levels to watch on July 30

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty's close near the day's high resulted in a bullish 'engulfing' candlestick pattern on the daily chart. Consequently, the previous day's low of 24,598 now establishes itself as a new support level for the Nifty. In the short term, 24,882 and 25,000 are identified as crucial hurdles on the upside. READ MORE

8:45 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors to acquire Iveco for $4.5 billion in its biggest deal yet

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Motors is set to acquire Italian truck manufacturer Iveco from its primary stakeholder, the Agnelli family, in a transaction valued at $4.5 billion, according to reports. 
 
This would mark the Tata Group’s second-largest acquisition, following its purchase of Corus, and the largest deal to date for the automotive division. READ MORE

8:38 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India may pay 20% to 25% tariff, but not yet final, says Trump

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said that India may be hit with a tariff rate of 20 per cent to 25 per cent. He cautioned that the final levy had still not been finalised as the two countries negotiate on a trade deal ahead of an August 1 deadline. READ MORE 
 

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, NTPC, Asian Paints among top stocks to watch

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will react to first quarter (Q1FY26) results from Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Bank of India, Amber Enterprises India, Varun Beverages, and GMR Airports, among others.
 
 
 

8:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here are the major Q1 results today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jio Financial Services, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Indraprastha Gas, Indus Towers, InterGlobe Aviation, Kaynes Technology, KPIT Technologies, NHPC, and Punjab National Bank are the key names scheduled to announce their Q1FY26 results today.

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's what's lined up for investors in primary markets today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the mainboard segment, the IPOs of NSDL, Sri Lotus Developers, and M&B Engineering will open for public subscription. Laxmi India Finance IPO and Aditya Infotech will enter the second day of subscription. GNG Electronics and Indiqube Spaces will make their debut on the exchanges.
 
In the SME space, three new issues will open for bidding, including Takyon Networks, Mehul Colours, and BD Industries (Pune). Kaytex Fabrics IPO will enter the second day of public subscription. Umiya Mobile IPO and Repono IPO will close for subscription.

8:04 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks traded mixed after US-China trade talks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets opened mixed as US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that President Donald Trump’s deadline to impose trade tariffs will not be delayed further. Meanwhile, the US and China ended trade talks without a deal to extend a temporary pause on steep tariffs. 

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was down 0.14 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1 per cent. However, South Korea's KOSPI index was up 0.3 per cent.
 

7:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog. Catch all the key stock market action and updates here.
 
