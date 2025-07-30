Home / Markets / News / New India Assurance shares jump 15% post Q1 earnings; details here

New India Assurance shares jump 15% post Q1 earnings; details here

On Wednesday, shares of New India Assurance closed at ₹202.62, up 16.77% on the National Stock Exchange.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, experienced a double-digit rise of over 68 per cent to ₹392 crore
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
New India Assurance share price today: Shares of insurance player, New India Assurance Company, jumped over 15 per cent on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, hitting an intraday high of ₹202.50 per share. 
 
Around 82 million shares had changed hands on the counter, cumulatively, on the NSE and BSE.

Why New India Assurance shares were buzzing in trade today?

The heavy buying on the counter came after the insurance company released its earnings for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26).
 
The company's profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, experienced a double-digit rise of over 68 per cent to ₹392 crore as against ₹232 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's gross written premium (GWP) increased 13 per cent to ₹13,334 crore from ₹11,788 crore recorded in the year-ago period. The insurance player's combined ratio for the quarter remained largely flat at 116.16 per cent in Q1FY26, slightly up from 116.13 per cent recorded in the same period of the last financial year.
 
New India Assurance's overall assets under management (AUM) for the quarter under review stood at ₹1.008 trillion, up from ₹98,769 crore recorded in the same period of the last financial year. 
 
"Our market share as per the GI council statistics for the period increased from 14.65 per cent to 15.51 per cent. The healthy growth rate in domestic business was despite a lower growth in Motor LOB, where we have taken a more cautious approach considering the current competitive intensity," said Girija Subramanian, chairperson and managing director of the company.
 
"Our focus for the remainder of FY26 will remain on further enhancing profitability, with a strong emphasis on launching innovative products aimed at the retail and MSME segments," she added.

About New India Assurance Company

The New India Assurance Company Ltd. is the largest general insurance company in India in terms of net worth, domestic gross direct premium and number of branches. The company was initially incorporated on July 23, 1919, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. It offers a diversified portfolio of insurance products, including fire insurance, marine insurance, motor insurance, crop insurance and health insurance.

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

