Home / Markets / News / Sebi floats consultation paper to improve Account Aggregator framework

Sebi floats consultation paper to improve Account Aggregator framework

Sebi on Tuesday came out with a proposal on collating and defining use cases of Financial Information Users (FIUs) in the Account Aggregator framework in securities markets

Press Trust of India New Delhi
This is aimed at improving the safeguards within the Account Aggregator or AA framework to curb misuse of the financial information in frauds and mis-selling.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 8:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sebi on Tuesday came out with a proposal on collating and defining use cases of Financial Information Users (FIUs) in the Account Aggregator framework in securities markets.

This is aimed at improving the safeguards within the Account Aggregator or AA framework to curb misuse of the financial information in frauds and mis-selling.

An Account Aggregator, a RBI-regulated Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), helps an individual securely and digitally access and share information from one financial institution they have an account with to any other regulated financial institution in the AA network.

AAs cannot see or store customer data since the data processed through them is encrypted, they merely transmit it from one financial institution to another based on a customer's direction and consent.

In its consultation paper, Sebi said that there could be certain situations in the securities market when "financial information" of a client could be sought using the AA framework. These includes investment adviser and portfolio manager seeking information on financial assets or portfolio of the client via the AA framework in order to devise a financial plan for the client and verification of bank account wherever required when a client is on-boarded by an intermediary.

Sebi noted that though there are various safeguards in place and consistent communication advising caution, consumers sometimes adopt unsafe practices of sharing confidential information such as user IDs, passwords, OTPs, account numbers with third parties; authorising third parties to operate their accounts.

"Such unsafe practices lead to frauds being perpetrated or funds and securities being misappropriated or financial products/services being mis-sold or customers being subjected to unsolicited cross-sell or upsell. It is in this context that comments are sought in improving the safeguards within the AA framework especially to curb misuse of the financial information in frauds, misappropriation, mis-selling or unsolicited cross-sell/upsell, etc," it added.

The regulator has sought public comments till August 31 on queries whether any type of intermediaries in the Indian securities market needs to be excluded from functioning as FIUs, the major potential use cases for the AA framework for Sebi regulated entities and whether there are any additional categories of financial information which may be included under the ambit of the AA framework.

Also Read

Sebi issues consultation paper on cyber security, resilience framework

Account aggregator framework set to change dynamics in retail finance scene

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi issues consultation paper on role, obligations of mutual fund trustees

Sebi issues consultation paper on disclosure requirements for listed firms

Investment firm attempts to sell assured return product to Sebi official

Stock market settlement cycles: India's shift from T+2 to T+1 explained

Anand Rathi hits record high on healthy Q1 results; stock up 43% in a month

Hero Moto falls 7% from day's high amid report of PMLA case against Munjal

Gold demand in India dips 7% YoY in June 2023 quarter as prices rise: WGC

Topics :SEBIMarkets

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story