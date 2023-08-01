Home / Markets / News / Hero Moto falls 7% from day's high amid report of PMLA case against Munjal

Hero Moto falls 7% from day's high amid report of PMLA case against Munjal

According to reports, a case has been registered against Chairman Pawan Munjal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002

SI Reporter New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Shares of Hero MotoCorp tumbled 6.5 per cent from their 52-week high level of Rs 3,243, touched in the intra-day trade on Tuesday, after reports said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the residence of Hero MotoCorp Chairman and Managing Director Pawan Munjal after taking cognisance of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case.

The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 3,032.10 during the day, falling 5.3 per cent from the previous day's close of Rs 3,203. At 1:45 PM, shares of the two-wheeler major were around 4 per cent down as against an unchanged benchmark S&P BSE Sensex. 

According to a CNBC TV-18 report, a case has been registered against Munjal under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The DRI had recently apprehended a close aide of Pawan Munjal in possession of undeclared foreign currency.

In March, income tax (I-T) officials had carried out a search at the offices of Hero MotoCorp as well as Munjal's residence. As part of the raid, I-T officials searched premises located across Gurugram, Haryana, Delhi, and a few other locations. READ MORE

Business Standard couldn't independently verify the report. Meanwhile, the company is yet to issue any statement on the report. 

Meanwhile, the company is scheduled to announce its June quarter results on August 10, 2023. 

Analysts at Sharekhan expect Hero Moto's revenue to rise 5.7 per cent year-on-year/6.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 8,873.6 crore in Q1FY24 on account of 6.5 per cent QoQ increase in volumes.

Ebitda margin is expected to expand by 30bps QoQ to 13.3 per cent due to operating leverage. Net profit, meanwhile, is projected to rise 38 per cent YoY/flat QoQ to Rs 859.7 crore.

"Volume grew by 6.5 per cent QoQ and declined by 2.3 per cent YoY. We expect the company's revenue to grow by 7.5 per cent/8.6 per cent YoY/QoQ, led by higher volume and better average selling price (ASP). We expect Ebitda margin to expand by 40bps QoQ and 220bps YoY on the back of improved  operating leverage and price hikes," concurred those at Nirmal Bang.

Also Read

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Price hikes to favor Hero Moto's Q4 revenues; margins may expand: Analysts

Motorola launches Moto G13 smartphone at Rs 9,999: Specs, offers and more

Crypto under PMLA: Industry gives thumbs up, expects higher investor faith

Hero MotoCorp Q4 net up 31% to Rs 810 cr on higher prices, better savings

Gold demand in India dips 7% YoY in June 2023 quarter as prices rise: WGC

Exide Industries rallies 7%, inches to record high on improved Q1 earnings

GoFirst insolvency, high fares to drive IndiGo's turnaround in Q1: Analysts

Mid, smallcaps reach for the sky despite analysts sounding caution

NTPC, Adani Power: Power stocks may surge up to 12% on robust trend

Topics :Buzzing stocksHero MotoCorpMarketsPawan MunjalEnforcement Directoratemoney laundering case

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story