Sebi 'implementation standard' pilot for verification requirements starts

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has said that rumour verification requirements, regulations 30 and 30A of disclosure regulations, ESG (environmental, social, and governance) assurance and structured digital database under insider trading regulations have emerged as priority areas for its pilot around formulating standards for implementation.

“Associations have indicated a timeline of three to four months to design the standards for effective implementation of requirements in above areas. The standards would be designed at a level of detail to demonstrate compliance with the said regulations and circulars,” Sebi has said in a circular.

The exercise is to ease implementation of new and existing regulations of Sebi.

“ASSOCHAM, CII and FICCI have nominated their representatives for the pilots and agreed on the broad architecture of the forum. They are in the process of selecting a chairperson for the same,” the regulator said on Monday,