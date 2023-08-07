Home / Markets / News / Sebi's success rate before Securities Appellate Tribunal improves

Sebi's success rate before Securities Appellate Tribunal improves

The regulator saw a remarkable drop in the number of pending cases -- from 426 at the end of FY22 to just 160 in FY23

BS Reporter
Sebi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 7:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

During the 2022-23 financial year (FY23), the number of new appeals filed before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) increased significantly to 1,192, compared to 780 in FY22. Further, the number of disposals by the tribunal also saw a significant increase -- to 1,131 appeals from 715 disposals -- in FY22.

The market regulator’s success rate improved in absolute terms, given the increase in case load but remained exactly the same in percentage terms. Out of the 1,131 disposals, 606 appeals (53.6 per cent) were dismissed, up from 383 (53.6 per cent) in FY22.

Some of the important appeals heard by the tribunal during the year included the NSE Co-location matter, New Delhi Television (NDTV) and Satyam Computers. Sebi also has a higher success rate before the Supreme Court. Of the 73 cases which were completed during the year, 54 cases were disposed of in favour of Sebi, while 19 were against it.

Pending cases drop

The regulator saw a remarkable drop in the number of pending cases -- from 426 at the end of FY22 to just 160 in FY23. Of the 160, 43 were older than two years compared to 192 in FY22. About 59 were between one and two years, down from 81 in FY22 and 58 were less than a year compared to 153 in the year before.

During the year, the regulator received 386 applications for consent settlement, of which 185 were disposed of and the watchdog collected a settlement fee of Rs 126 crore, up from Rs 59 crore last year.

Also Read

Securities and Appellate Tribunal to pronounce Zee verdict on Monday

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

Sebi plan to prune MF costs: New expense slabs, no additional charges

Sebi bans IIFL Securities from onboarding new clients for two years

Sebi's refund to Sahara investors reach to Rs 138.07 cr in 11 yrs

Financial services attract bulk of FPI flows in July's second half

One97 Communications shares jump nearly 7% as Sharma buys Paytm stake

Sebi plans changes to force disclosures from conglomerates, unlisted firms

Sebi looking to introduce 'MF Lite' regulations for passive funds

Topics :SEBISecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaSecurities Appellate Tribunal

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story