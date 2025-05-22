Sebi examining possible 'egregious violation' at IndusInd Bank: Chairman

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Thursday indicated that the market regulator is scrutinising IndusInd Bank to determine whether there have been any “egregious violations” by any parties.

His comments come at a time when the private sector lender is under investigation over alleged derivative accounting lapses and potential insider trading by officials who may have sold shares while in possession of sensitive information.

“The RBI is looking into that (IndusInd matter). Whatever Sebi has to do in relation to Sebi’s remit, Sebi is doing,” said Pandey, speaking to the media on the sidelines of a capital markets event organised by industry body Assocham in Delhi.

“If there are any egregious violations by anyone in its capacity, that Sebi is looking into,” he added.

On Wednesday, during an analyst call following its Q4 earnings, the bank disclosed that its board suspected a fraud may have been committed against the bank, involving certain employees with significant roles in accounting and financial reporting.

Regarding the derivative accounting issue, the bank said it is implementing measures to strengthen internal controls and improve processes to prevent future lapses. The management also noted that it had “taken a very serious view with respect to staff accountability across levels to reinforce the governance and compliance culture”.

In April, Sumant Kathpalia resigned from his position as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, while Arun Khurana resigned as Deputy CEO following the discovery of discrepancies in the bank’s derivatives portfolio and accounting practices.

Investigations into potential insider trading are focused on whether IndusInd Bank executives possessed unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) when selling shares in the open market. The regulator had requested trade details from the individuals involved, sources said.

Stock exchange disclosures show that between May 2023 and June 2024, Kathpalia sold nearly 950,000 shares worth approximately ₹134 crore, while Khurana sold 550,000 shares valued at around ₹82 crore. These shares were acquired through the bank’s employee stock ownership plan.

However, sources indicated that the executives may have obtained pre-clearance from the compliance team for these transactions.

Shares of IndusInd Bank ended at ₹783.5 apiece on Thursday, rising 1.7 per cent.

IndusInd Bank reported a net loss of ₹2,329 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 — the worst quarterly loss in the bank’s history. The loss was driven by higher provisions and the reversal of incorrectly booked revenue and accounting entries worth over ₹2,500 crore related to its derivatives and microfinance businesses, uncovered during the quarter.