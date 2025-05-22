Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / CBI charges former J&K governor Satyapal Malik in Kiru hydropower case

CBI charges former J&K governor Satyapal Malik in Kiru hydropower case

Malik, who claimed to be currently hospitalised, has consistently denied any wrongdoing in the alleged ₹2,200-cr scam, saying the probe is looking to target him instead of the real culprits

Satyapal Malik

Last year in February, CBI had searched Malik’s premises as part of its ongoing investigation into the case. | (Photo: PTI)

Manikant Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satyapal Malik and five others over alleged irregularities in the Rs 2,200-crore civil works contract for the Kiru hydropower project, officials said.
 
The chargesheet, submitted after a three-year-long investigation, was presented before a special court and names Malik along with the other accused.
 
On Thursday, Malik posted on 'X' that he had been admitted to hospital and was not in a position to speak.
"I'm getting calls from many well-wishers which I can't answer right now," he wrote.

Others named in the case include Navin Kumar Choudhary, who was then chairman of the Chenab Valley Power Projects Private Limited (CVPPPL), along with officials M S Babu, M K Mittal, Arun Kumar Mishra, and Patel Engineering Ltd, the construction firm that won the contract.
 
Last year in February, CBI had searched Malik’s premises as part of its ongoing investigation into the case. 
The FIR, which was originally filed in 2022, alleges that serious irregularities took place in awarding the civil works contract of the Kiru Hydro Electric Power (HEP) Project to a private firm in 2019.
 
According to the FIR, CVPPPL's 47th board meeting had decided to cancel the ongoing tender and re-initiate the process through e-tendering and reverse auction. However, the 48th meeting reportedly reversed the decision, ultimately awarding the contract to Patel Engineering, a move that is the focus of the investigation.
 
Satyapal Malik, who served as governor of J&K from August 2018 to October 2019, had earlier claimed that he was offered a bribe of Rs 300 crore to approve two files, one of which was related to this project.
 
After the CBI searched his home premises last year in February, Malik dismissed the allegations saying that the probe should have focused on the people he had flagged for corruption.
 
"They won't find anything at my place except 4–5 kurtas and pyjamas. The dictator is trying to frighten me by misusing government agencies. I am a farmer’s son, I won’t be scared or bow down," he had posted online at the time.

Topics : Satya Pal Malik Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir government hydropower projects CBI

First Published: May 22 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

