The March quarter (Q4FY25) performance of the country's largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), was better than expected on most parameters. Lower unit costs and higher yields helped the airline post a healthy operating performance. While Q4 performance and medium-term prospects remain strong, some brokerages are cautious on near-term outlooks due to disruption caused by the India–Pakistan conflict, as well as a sharp run-up in stock prices over the past three months.

Near-term triggers for the stock include the Q4 results and June quarter passenger volumes. Revenues rose over 24 per cent, largely led by passenger revenue growth of 25 per cent, while ancillary revenues grew by a similar quantum.

Operating profit margins before rentals and adjusted for forex changes came in at 30.8 per cent. This was driven by a 2.2 per cent rise in yield to ₹5.32, aided by the Maha Kumbh. Passenger volumes jumped 20 per cent Y-o-Y, and revenue passenger kilometres were up 23 per cent. A 6.6 per cent fall in fuel unit costs to ₹1.60 per seat kilometre was supported by lower aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, which declined by 9 per cent. The reduction in operating costs was entirely due to falling fuel prices. Analysts led by Aditya Mongia of Kotak Research highlight that this is the second consecutive quarter in which IndiGo has retained all the gains from declining crude prices. This is attributed to falling crude and impending capacity constraints. The trend may continue, with current ATF prices 10 per cent lower than Q4 averages, allowing airlines to potentially raise prices amid supply constraints expected from Q2FY26, particularly for Air India and the broader sector.

ALSO READ: IndiGo Q4 results: Profit rises 62% on Mahakumbh demand, cost controls While Q4FY25 passenger and revenue growth were strong, Q1FY26 is expected to be muted due to geopolitical tensions that led to a slew of cancellations and impacted bookings. Although passenger traffic trends remain uncertain, supply is expected to grow by mid-teens Y-o-Y in Q1FY26. Analysts led by Jal Irani of Nuvama Research noted: “The near-term outlook looks challenging as growth in capacity outpaces demand, hurting yields. Current valuations are unsupportive, but positive factors make the risk–reward balanced.” The brokerage has reduced its FY26 operating profit prior to rentals by 3 per cent, factoring in Q1FY26 guidance and the impact of geopolitical tension on yields and demand. It has a ‘hold’ rating on the stock.