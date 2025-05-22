Smallcaps outperform Sensex, Midcap; Ramco Systems, Cosmo First zoom 20%

The BSE Smallcap index has outperformed the BSE Sensex and BSE Midcap index in Thursday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

Indian equity benchmarks plunged sharply on Thursday, tracking weakness in Asian markets. US markets ended significantly lower on Wednesday amid a sharp rise in Treasury yields. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.9 per cent, the S&P 500 dropped 1.6 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.4 per cent.

Stocks that outperformed markets today

Timex Group India, VRL Logistics, Suven Life Sciences, Steel Strips Wheels, Hitachi Energy India, Kitex Garments, Interarch Building Solutions, India Glycols, Astra Microwave Products and Aarti Pharmalabs from the BSE Smallcap index have hit their respective 52-week highs in intra-day trade.

Ramco Systems and Cosmo First were locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit, while Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (TTML), Alicon Castalloy, Carysil, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Nelcast, Repro India, Fortis Healthcare, Shipping Corporation of India and VA Tech Wabag have rallied between 10 per cent and 16 per cent.

Among the individual stocks, Ramco Systems zooms 20 per cent to ₹441.15, after the company reported profit after tax (PAT) of ₹157 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25). A global enterprise software company offering next-generation SaaS-enabled platform and products had posted PAT of ₹5.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Despite subdued order bookings of $56 million, the company achieved 10 per cent growth in revenue, underscoring continued trust from existing customers. The strategic transition to a SaaS model was further strengthened with recurring revenue consistently contributing around 60 per cent of total revenue, Ramco Systems said.

Shares of Cosmo First soared 20 per cent to ₹794.60 amid heavy volumes. In Q4FY25, the company reported an 80 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump in PAT at ₹27 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) up 26.9 per cent to ₹85 crore, backed by higher speciality sales and better BOPP & BOPET film margins.

The company said Ebitda would have been better but for a one-time non-recurring cost of ₹4.3 crore for thermal line shifting from Korea to India (bringing in 10 crore annual efficiencies) and a 10 per cent lower volume of BOPET film due to a planned shutdown.

The company further said it has invested ₹1,180 crore in the last 3 years (including ₹502 crore in the last year) in multiple growth projects including BOPP, CPP & Polyester lines, Metallizers, Coating lines, Window / PPF films, Zigly and Rigid Packaging) and these will yield a significant ramp up in revenue as well as profitability in the next 2 to 3 years.

Shares of TTML surged 14 per cent to ₹79 on the BSE in intra-day trade. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the Tata group telecom services provider has zoomed 36 per cent on media report that Tata Sons Ltd, the holding company of the $150 billion Tata Group, may be forced to infuse fresh capital into its loss-making telecom arm, Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL). This is because TTSL has to pay ₹19,256 crore adjusted gross revenue (AGR) along with other dues to the central government by March 2026.

Shares of GRSE rallied 12 per cent to ₹2,795 in intra-day trade after the company bagged a ₹25,000 crore order from the Indian Navy. The shipbuilding company, in an exchange filing, said it emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for the construction of next-generation corvettes (NGC) for the Indian Army. The L1 bidder will be awarded five NGC ships at a likely value of more than ₹25,000 crore.