Sebi issues show-cause notice to NSDL over non-compliance related matters

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a show-cause notice to the National Securities Depository (NSDL) for alleged non-compliance with certain regulations.

The market regulator sent the notice to NSDL on October 11, related to findings from an inspection of the company conducted during the financial year 2023-24.

In a disclosure dated October 15, NSDL said it will file appropriate responses to the show-cause notice. However, it added that there is no impact on the financial, operational, or other activities of the company.

NSDL, India’s largest depository, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), where existing shareholders—National Stock Exchange (NSE), IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI), and the Government of India (SUUTI)—will be reducing their holdings.