Sebi issues show-cause notice to NSDL over non-compliance related matters

At present, NSE holds a 24 per cent share in NSDL, while IDBI is the largest shareholder with a 26 per cent stake

Khushboo Tiwari
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 8:17 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a show-cause notice to the National Securities Depository (NSDL) for alleged non-compliance with certain regulations.

The market regulator sent the notice to NSDL on October 11, related to findings from an inspection of the company conducted during the financial year 2023-24.

In a disclosure dated October 15, NSDL said it will file appropriate responses to the show-cause notice. However, it added that there is no impact on the financial, operational, or other activities of the company.

NSDL, India’s largest depository, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO), where existing shareholders—National Stock Exchange (NSE), IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, State Bank of India (SBI), and the Government of India (SUUTI)—will be reducing their holdings.

The share sale is also to comply with an earlier Sebi directive to limit single-entity ownership to 15 per cent.

Sebi issued final observations on NSDL’s IPO draft documents on September 30. The draft documents were filed in July 2023.

NSDL’s Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) was kept in abeyance between August and December last year, causing a delay in obtaining final approval.

