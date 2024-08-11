IEPFA connecting directly with claimants to resolve systemic issues

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) is taking steps to become more approachable and claimant-friendly while addressing some of its systemic issues, according to official sources.

The IEPFA will be holding "Niveshak Sunwai" (investors' appeals) to gain a first-hand understanding of claimants' problems. The Finance Minister has also directed officials to listen to the claimants and resolve their issues.

If a shareholder does not claim dividends for a continuous period of seven years, the shares are transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The IEPFA provides a process to reclaim these shares.



Sources noted that the biggest complaint was that no one answered calls. In response, the IEPFA is launching a revamped Interactive Voice Response System and Call Centre on August 15. The IEPFA is also introducing a new five-digit short code for testing. “All of this is expected to resolve queries from investors regarding the status of their claims. Niveshak Sewak Panchayat is held every Monday to assist claimants and resolve grievances on the spot,” the source said.

A team of IEPFA officials, led by the CEO, will visit Mumbai on August 12 as part of the “Niveshak Sunwai,” followed by visits to Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata. These visits will include walkthrough sessions for filings and interactions with nodal officers of the company, IEPFA, and claimants. Investors can register using a QR code.



“This is hoped to break the labyrinth, demystify the IEPFA, and make it more approachable and claimant-friendly,” the source said.

During the financial year 2021-22, the IEPFA settled 26,044 claims and distributed 61,21,291 shares and dividends worth Rs 10,85,53,066 to the rightful claimants.

As announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech of 2023, a soft launch of an integrated IT portal to resolve technical glitches has been conducted. The portal is expected to be compatible with several other systems involved in the process of claiming unpaid dividends, including Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL).



The expert panel on the Adani-Hindenburg issue raised concerns about the capacity constraints faced by the IEPFA in clearing investor claims. The expert panel's report, submitted in May 2023, flagged the non-interoperability of different technical platforms as one of the challenges faced by the IEPFA.

This situation leads to considerable back and forth between different departments and the filing of hard copies of documents, resulting in delays and lengthier processes.

The IEPF process aims to eliminate the middleman through direct authentication to ensure that claims are directed to the rightful person. Since many find the process onerous, they often seek professional assistance. However, there is a special email address for senior citizens to reach out to the IEPFA regarding their unclaimed dividends.