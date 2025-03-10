Sebi launches AML, CFT certification course for securities intermediaries

Sebi on Monday said it has launched a certification course to foster knowledge about the concepts of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) among the securities market intermediaries.

This certification course aims to create a common minimum knowledge benchmark for employees and associated persons of securities market intermediaries about concepts of AML and CFT and related aspects, provisions of the PMLA & PML rules, and scheduled offences under the Sebi Act and the Companies Act, Sebi said in a statement.

Additionally, it aims to promote knowledge about the guidelines pertaining to AML standards, CFT and proliferation financing among the market intermediaries.

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the capital market, the regulator has been organising outreach programmes on Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism Provisions for the benefits of securities market intermediaries.

The regulator has also been undertaking various initiatives for creating awareness regarding the said provisions amongst securities market participants.

Towards this objective, the course -- AML and CFT Provisions in Securities Market Certification Examination -- has been conceptualised and developed by Sebi in collaboration with National Institute of Securities Market (NISM).