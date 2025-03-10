Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens flat at 74,330; Nifty at 22,520; SMIDs gain; Bank, Auto drag

At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was at 74,328.90, lower by 3.68 points, while Nifty 50 was at 22,522, lower by 29.90 points, or 0.13 per cent.

Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were flat at market open on Monday, amid weak global cues and US trade tariff related uncertainties.The Indian stock market are likely to be driven by progress around India's efforts to strike a trade deal with the US, even as US President Donald Trump said on Friday that. Apart from that, trading activity of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), and development in other global markets are also likely to influence the benchmark indices.