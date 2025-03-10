Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens flat at 74,330; Nifty at 22,520; SMIDs gain; Bank, Auto drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: 12 of 30 Sensex stocks trade with losses; IndusInd Bank drags the most
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 12 of the 30 Sensex stocks were nursing losses on Monday, March 10, at Opening Bell. IndusInd Bank share price, M&M share price, Zomato share price, Titan share price, and ITC share price slumped in the session.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty volatile at Opening Bell
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty50 index opened at 22,521.85 on the NSE today. It has hit a high of 22,577.05, and a low of 22,498.65, thus far, in the session.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gives up gains after Opening Bell
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex opened at 74,474.98 on Monday, March 10, as compared to the previous close of 74,332.58. The index, however, was quick to give up gains to trade in the red. At present, the index is at 74,201.44, down 131.14 points or 0.18 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Decreased FII selling a positive, but Trump adding uncertainty'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The important question which investors have in mind when the new trading week begins is: will Nifty’s outperformance last week continue? The declining intensity of FII selling witnessed last week is a positive. But the market momentum witnessed last week is unlikely to continue beyond a point since the element of uncertainty is high.
The threat of reciprocal tariffs on India starting early April is a major negative which the market cannot shrug off. There is no clarity on which all sectors will be impacted by the tariffs. This uncertainty will keep the market range bound.
Investors can play it safe by focusing on domestic consumption themes which will not be impacted by the potential tariffs. Export oriented segments like IT and pharma will be volatile responding to news flows surrounding US actions.
Fair valuation of largecaps is ideal for calibrated systematic buying in them.
Views by: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty in pre-open session
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex index settled at 74,474.98 level in the pre-open session, up 142.40 points or 0.19 per cent, on the BSE.
The NSE Nifty50, on the other hand, slipped 30.65 points or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 22,521.85 in pre-open session. There were 17 stocks that Advanced on the Nifty in the pre-open session, 23 stocks that Declined, and 10 stocks that remain Unchanged.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens over 40 paise weaker vs US Dollar
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian Rupee opened 41 paise lower, at Rs 87.28 per US Dollar, on Monday March 10, 2025. The currency weakened further to trade at 87.31 per US Dollar.
Source: Bloomberg
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump's tariff threats may be good for India: ex-RBI Deputy Viral Acharya
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The potential tariff hikes proposed by US President Donald Trump might actually benefit India's economy.
Viral Acharya, a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, believes that these threats are pushing the Indian government to reduce trade barriers.
This move is expected to boost competition and stimulate growth. Acharya argues that increased competition will compel Indian companies to elevate their standards to compete with international counterparts, ultimately leading to better quality jobs and an expanded manufacturing sector. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In last inflation print before MPC meet, February CPI likely near 4% goal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s retail inflation is likely to have cooled further in February, approaching or falling below the 4 per cent inflation target for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), due to easing prices across various goods categories, especially food items. This could open another window for the monetary policy committee (MPC) to consider a repo rate cut in its bi-monthly meeting in April.
In January, retail inflation stood at 4.31 per cent. The statistics ministry will release the February CPI data on Wednesday. The RBI had projected CPI inflation for the current financial year (2024-25) at 4.8 per cent, with the headline figure for the January-March quarter expected to remain at 4.4 per cent. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AC companies likely to raise prices by 4-5% due to component shortages
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As temperatures climb this month, signalling an early onset of summer, sales of air conditioners (AC) are set to increase, with companies expected to hike the prices of ACs by 4-5 per cent due to component shortages.
Leading players like Haier and Bluestar and suppliers like EPack Durables have raised their production capacities to meet the 25-30 per cent rise in demand expected in the coming months.
For consumers, prices are expected to rise by ₹1,500-₹2,000 due to shortage of compressors, copper tubes and quality control guidelines, industry insiders said, as companies were likely to pass on the increase in cost of production to the end users. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's auto parts companies eye a bigger share of the export market
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Manufacturers of automotive (auto) components see a new opportunity to increase their exports manifold — if India signs a bilateral agreement with the US, even after tweaking tariffs in this sector.
An ACMA-BCG report has targeted Indian auto component exports to hit $100 billion — nearly a fivefold increase from $21 billion currently. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj twins, Maruti, 13 others outrun Sensex, Nifty in 2025; do you own?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The fall in the Indian stock market in the past months has been a nightmare for investors. The BSE Sensex has slipped 13 per cent from its record high level, while the 50-share Nifty has tumbled 11 per cent, data shows.
Further, so far in calendar year 2025, the benchmarks are down nearly 5 per cent each. The losses, meanwhile, have been steeper in the broader markets - a pocket widely fancied by retail investors for quick money.
However, not all investors have burnt their hands in this stock market correction. Fifteen of the 30 Sensex stocks and 8 of the 50 Nifty stocks have outperformed the benchmarks as they surged between 7 per cent and 23 per cent year-to-date (Y-T-D) in CY25. READ MORE
Stocks To Watch Today, March 10: Rice stocks, R Infra, Voda Idea, IndusInd, Gensol
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of L&T Foods, Kohinoor Foods, KRBL, Chaman Lal Setia, and GRM Overseas will be in focus on Monday, March 10, as the Central government, after more than two years, has lifted the ban on export of broken rice to promote its shipments. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: I don't think it is time to start buying Indian stocks: Louis-Vincent Gave
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock markets have mostly been on a one-way street since October 2024. In a conversaton with Business Standard in New Delhi, Hong Kong-based Louis-Vincent Gave, cofounder of Gavekal Research, which manages around $2.4 billion in assets, said that investors may need to wait out the next six to eight months before sentiment and valuations find a more balanced footing. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these three stocks on March 10
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Scrip: ACC
View: Bullish
Last close: Rs 1,886
Towards the end of 2023, ACC initiated a strong rally from the Rs 1,800–1,850 zone, surging sharply to around Rs 2,700 within just three months. Following this stellar run, the stock entered a gradual corrective phase, retracing back to the origin of the rally. Now, at this critical support level, a bullish reversal candlestick pattern has emerged on the weekly chart, adding to the positive setup. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: Sensex P/E below Dow's; FIIs; China CPI; PDP Shipping IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Due to a lack of major domestic triggers, Indian benchmark indices, Nifty50 and Sensex, are likely to react to mixed global cues on the first trading day of the week, on Monday. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, March 10, 2025: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 were flat at market open on Monday, amid weak global cues and US trade tariff related uncertainties.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was at 74,328.90, lower by 3.68 points, while Nifty 50 was at 22,522, lower by 29.90 points, or 0.13 per cent.
The Indian stock market are likely to be driven by progress around India's efforts to strike a trade deal with the US, even as US President Donald Trump said on Friday that India has agreed to "cut their tariffs way down". Apart from that, trading activity of foreign institutional investors (FIIs), and development in other global markets are also likely to influence the benchmark indices.
Hong Kong-based Louis-Vincent Gave, cofounder of Gavekal Research, which manages around $2.4 billion in assets, in a conversation with Business Standard in New Delhi, said that investors may need to wait out the next six to eight months before sentiment and valuations find a more balanced footing. READ MORE