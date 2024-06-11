Home / Markets / News / Sebi launches investor certification exam to foster financial literacy

Sebi launches investor certification exam to foster financial literacy

sebi
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 8:50 PM IST
Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday launched a free, voluntary online investor certification examination, which will help individuals gain comprehensive knowledge about stock market investing.

Developed in collaboration with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM), this voluntary certification aims to help investors test their knowledge of markets and investing, Sebi said in a statement.

"This online exam will help enhance investors' understanding of the investment process and the associated risks in the securities market and thus promote an efficient approach to investment aligned with the risk appetite of the investor," he added.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

