Home / Markets / News / Sebi levies penalty of Rs 40 lakh on 8 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi levies penalty of Rs 40 lakh on 8 entities for non-genuine trades

The regulator conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment from April 2014 to September 2015

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sebi levies penalty of Rs 40 lakh on 8 entities for non-genuine trades

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 10:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday levied fines totalling Rs 40 lakh on eight entities for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on BSE.

The regulator slapped a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Sunbright Commodities Trade, Sunita Gupta, Ecospace Distributors, Fendra Infrastructure, Fastglow Distributors, Fort Gloster Industries, Flute Developers and Franklin Leasing and Finance Ltd.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had observed large-scale reversal trades in the illiquid stock options segment on BSE, leading to artificial volumes on the exchange.

The regulator conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment from April 2014 to September 2015.

According to Sebi, these eight entities that have been fined on Tuesday were among those who indulged in the execution of reversal trades.

The reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in the normal course of trading, which leads to a false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, the market watchdog said.

The entities had flouted the provisions of PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices).

Also Read

Sebi slaps Rs 25 lakh penalty on 5 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi levies Rs 3.5 mn penalty on 7 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi imposes fine of Rs 15 lakh on 3 individuals for non-genuine trades

Sebi slaps fine of Rs 75 lakh on 15 entities for non-genuine trades

Sebi imposes Rs 55 lakh on 11 entities for indulging in non-genuine trade

Sebi posts guidelines for Investor Protection Fund, Investor Services Fund

Amfi to form ethics panel to curb misconduct in asset management companies

New TER structure in co-creation stage: Sebi chief Madhabi Puri Buch

One-offs impacted Jan-Mar quarter, but FY24 likely to be better for ONGC

Sebi cancels Siddhi Vinayak Commodities' registration in NSEL case

Topics :SEBIpenaltyMarketstrade

First Published: May 30 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story