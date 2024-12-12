Sebi likely to tighten norms for SME listing, widen UPSI definition

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is likely to tighten rules for small and medium enterprises’ initial public offerings (SME IPOs) and widen the definition of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI).

The decisions are expected at the upcoming board meeting on December 18, said sources.

The market regulator may announce a slew of other changes to ease doing business within the market ecosystem.

The move to tighten SME listing rules comes amid concerns over manipulation and misconduct. Sebi is likely to raise the investment threshold for SME IPOs by increasing the minimum application size to Rs 2 lakh or Rs 4 lakh and restricting the offer for sale (OFS) limit to 20 per cent of the issue size.

The market regulator may also mandate the appointment of monitoring agencies to oversee the utilisation of issue proceeds, along with introducing lock-in requirements for promoters and stricter corporate governance rules. The overhaul of regulations around SMEs aiming to enter public markets comes at a time when the market watchdog has issued orders in cases involving fictitious transactions, fund diversion, and circular transactions with related parties to inflate prices. The board may also include certain promoter agreements, delisting, fund-raising activities, fraud or defaults by promoters or key officials, loan restructuring, legal actions, and other updates as price-sensitive information. The amendments would widen the applicability of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) under the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) regulations.

Sebi had first proposed changes last year, but following consultations, it decided to provide flexibility in the trading plan first. The market regulator observed that many listed companies were not complying with the law “in spirit” and only categorised items explicitly mentioned under the definition. At the board meeting, the market regulator may also review norms on the appointment of public interest directors on the boards of market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), such as stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories. Further, the easing of norms for real estate investment trusts (REITs), infrastructure investment trusts (InVITs), and small and medium (SM) REITs may also be on the agenda.

The December board meeting assumes greater significance as it comes amid uncertainty over Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch’s tenure extension. Puri Buch has been in the eye of the storm following allegations by the Congress Party and US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, questioning objectivity and alleging “conflict of interest”. The Sebi chair has refuted all allegations. On Agenda - Overhaul of regulations around SMEs after concerns of manipulation, misconduct - Tighter norms to monitor utilisastion of funds raised through IPO, more disclosures Sebi may not hold a press briefing after the board meeting—which has been the usual practice—for the second time.