Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: BJP, Cong issue whips to MPs to ensure presence
Parliament Budget Session Live updates: The government has decided to table the Waqf (Amendment) bill in Lok Sabha today. Catch all the updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) issuing whips to their Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure full attendance in the House. In the absence of any visible bipartisan consensus between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc, the outcome is likely to be determined by a floor majority. The Bill is scheduled to be introduced for consideration and passing after the Question Hour, following which an eight-hour discussion has been allocated, subject to extension. The legislation seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, with the aim of addressing long-standing challenges in the regulation and management of waqf properties. Key proposed changes include renaming the Act, updating the definition of waqf, streamlining the registration process, and incorporating technology to improve the maintenance of waqf records. The Waqf Act, 1995, has faced sustained criticism for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachment of waqf properties. The amendment aims to strengthen the efficiency and accountability of waqf boards in India.
9:40 AM
How is a Waqf created, and what are the powers of Waqf Board?
The Central government is reportedly preparing to introduce a Bill in Parliament aimed at reducing the Waqf Board’s control over assets. On Sunday, several media reports mentioned that the Union Cabinet, in a meeting on Friday, approved around 40 amendments to the Waqf Act, and the Bill is expected to be presented soon.
The Bill has created a nationwide stir with many Muslim leaders calling it an attack on religious freedom. To know about the Waqf controversy, read here.
9:31 AM
Waqf Amendment Bill: JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal calls it a historic moment
Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament and chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Jagdambika Pal, hailed the introduction of the amended bill as a “historic day”.
“Our efforts over the past months have yielded results. The government is presenting the bill in an amended form today. This is indeed a landmark moment, as its passage will benefit poor Muslims and the common people,” Pal said.
He added that the JPC had carried out extensive deliberations over the past six months. “We heard the Opposition for nearly eight hours every day. We allowed everyone to speak,” he said.
Commenting on opposition from certain quarters, Pal criticised the politicisation of the issue. “Whether it is the Opposition or the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, which is calling on people to wear black bands in mosques during Ramzan prayers, they are turning this into a political issue,” he said.
9:30 AM
Waqf Bill Live: Samajwadi Party to oppose bill in Parliament, says Sambhal MP
Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, reiterated the party’s firm opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill. “We have opposed this bill from the beginning. When it was first introduced in the House, our party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, raised strong objections,” Barq said.
He clarified that the opposition is not rooted in political rivalry. “Our objection is not because it has been brought by the Bharatiya Janata Party–National Democratic Alliance government, but because the bill contains several provisions that infringe upon the rights of our people.”
Barq expressed disappointment over the bill being referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), stating that it gave them hope of corrective changes, but the process proved to be a mere formality. “The report was presented in line with the government’s preferences,” he said.
He warned that when the bill is reintroduced in the House, the Samajwadi Party would “strongly oppose” it. “The government may have the numbers, but its allies must realise that supporting this bill could have serious consequences. We urge the government to refrain from authoritarian actions and withdraw the bill,” he added.
9:03 AM
Waqf Bill live: We will oppose the Bill if it targets a particular community, says Congress MP
Congress Member of Parliament Kiran Kumar Chamala said the party will firmly oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill if it is found to be discriminatory towards any community.
“We will definitely oppose this Bill if there is anything in it that undermines or seeks to destabilise a particular community. The government has allotted eight hours for discussion today. Our key demand is that all concerns raised during the debate—whether by the Opposition or ruling party members—must be given due consideration. This is a democratic forum, and the government must not bulldoze the process as it did during the Joint Parliamentary Committee proceedings,” he said.
9:02 AM
Waqf Amendment Bill live: This Bill is unconstitutional, says RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has called the Waqf (Amendment) Bill “unconstitutional”, reiterating his party’s opposition to it.
“We are people who believe in the Constitution. The Bharatiya Janata Party wants to impose 'Nagpur ka kanoon', which is completely unacceptable to us. We believe in the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb'—our country’s diversity is its true strength,” he said.
Yadav added that the RJD has opposed the Bill from the beginning—in both Houses of Parliament and in the Bihar Legislative Assembly and Council—and will continue to do so.
“Such a Bill will never be acceptable to us. Despite his health issues, Lalu ji joined the protest, showing our unwavering stance. We are clear in our position: we will never accept this Bill,” he said.
9:01 AM
Waqf (Amendment) Bill likely in Lok Sabha today; parties issue whips to MPs
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress issuing whips to their Members of Parliament to ensure their presence in the House.
With no indication of bipartisan consensus between the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc, the outcome is expected to depend on the numerical strength of the parties on the floor.
The Bill is scheduled to be tabled after Question Hour for consideration and passage. An eight-hour discussion has been allotted, which may be extended.
Allies of both the BJP and the Congress have also directed their Members of Parliament to be present in Parliament on April 2 and 3.
The Opposition has criticised the bill, with Samajwadi Party chief whip Dharmendra Yadav issuing a three-line whip to all party Members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha to attend proceedings on April 2 and participate in the debate on the Bill.
Topics : Waqf Board Lok Sabha Parliament Budget session
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 9:11 AM IST