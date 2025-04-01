LIVE: Congress MP Hibi Eden moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over protests against L2: Empuraan
BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament will resume sessions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today at 11 am. On Friday, the Lok Sabha passed the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024, which seeks to modernise regulations surrounding the responsibilities, liabilities, rights, and immunities of carriers involved in the transportation of goods by sea. The bill aims to enhance the legal framework and boost the efficiency of maritime trade in India.
The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, led by Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, is set to host the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament from April 1 to 3, 2025. The event will see youth from across the country deliberating on key national issues, including "One Nation, One Election" and the vision for a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India). Participants will experience parliamentary proceedings firsthand. A total of 108 youth, the top three candidates from each State and Union Territory, have been selected to take part at the national level.
The White House has criticisd India's 100 per cent tariff on American agricultural goods, stating that such high levies, along with similar tariffs imposed by other countries, make it "virtually impossible" for US products to be exported. President Donald Trump has long criticised the tariffs imposed by India and other nations on American goods. He has announced plans to implement reciprocal tariffs starting April 2, which he has dubbed "Liberation Day" for the United States.
10:04 AM
Chilean President Gabriel Boric arrives in New Delhi for first state visit
9:51 AM
'L2 Empuraan shows truth about Gujarat riots': Congress MP's Lok Sabha motion over protests against movie
Congress MP Hibi Eden has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the recent protests against the Malayalam film L2: Empuraan. The film, which has seen immense success at the box office, is facing opposition due to its portrayal of incidents related to the Gujarat riots. Eden writes, "Empuraan is a world class Malayalam movie which has had a very successful run at the box office, having one of the biggest openings in Mollywood. However, the movie is being subjected to the hatred of the Sangh Parivar which wants to now dictate what people should see in India. The film shows the truth about Gujarat riots and exposes the agenda of Sangh to divide Kerala and capture control of our coastline and therefore the truth is hurting BJP and the Sangh Parivar. We cannot let threats and violent protests by RSS-BJP undermine creative freedom or else we would cease to remain a democracy."
9:33 AM
Lok Sabha: Gaurav Gogoi moves Adjournment Motion on verification of Electors' Photo Identity Cards
Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has moved an adjournment motion to discuss electoral reforms in India, specifically focusing on the verification of Electors' Photo Identity Cards (EPIC). Gogoi's motion aims to address concerns related to the accuracy and reliability of voter identification in the country's electoral process.
9:31 AM
J-K: Massive search operation underway in Kathua after fresh gunfight
9:30 AM
BJP MLA opposes govt's sale of Hyderabad Central University land
BJP MLA Payal Shankar has voiced strong opposition to the Telangana government's plans regarding the 400 acres of land at Hyderabad Central University (HCU). Speaking to ANI, Shankar said, "That 400 acres of land belongs to the government, but that doesn't mean the government has the power to sell it...Today, students and environmentalists are demanding 400 acres of land for the university, but why is the government not listening to them?... The government can bring money from wherever it wants, but it cannot generate another land adjacent to the university. They should withdraw their thoughts of selling that 400 acres of land."
9:27 AM
Lok Sabha: Congress MP moves adjournment motion over US student visa revocations
Congress MP Manish Tewari has filed an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the revocation of student visas issued to Indian students in the United States.
8:57 AM
Police deployed as Telangana govt addresses land dispute with University of Hyderabad
Police were deployed at MLA quarters in Hyderguda as the inspection of land belonging to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) is underway. The state government on Monday asserted that the 400 acres of land over which UoH student groups are protesting belongs to the Telangana government. Officials claimed that the students are being misled by political leaders and real estate groups.
However, the issue has become more complicated as the UoH Registrar contradicted the government's claim, stating that the boundaries of the land in question have not yet been finalised.
8:46 AM
Bangladesh positioning itself as guardian of ocean is offensive: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X: "The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh so called interim Government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable. This remark underscores the persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India’s strategic 'Chicken’s Neck' corridor. Historically, even internal elements within India have dangerously suggested severing this critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor. Additionally, exploring alternative road routes connecting the Northeast to mainland India, effectively bypassing the Chicken’s Neck, should be prioritized. Though this may pose significant engineering challenges, it is achievable with determination and innovation. Such provocative statements by Md Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas."
8:41 AM
Security tightened in Darjeeling after violent clashes in Kharibari
First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:35 AM IST