Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sebi proposes guidelines for CRAs on detailed reasons for rating actions

Sebi proposes guidelines for CRAs on detailed reasons for rating actions

CRAs have cited operational issues like force majeure events or bank strikes that should be considered in their policies

sebi market
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 10:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday proposed guidelines for credit rating agencies (CRAs) to include detailed reasons for rating actions, especially in cases of default and upgrades of default ratings.

In its consultation paper, the regulator has recommended removing "technical default" from policies due to potential negative market signals and covenant triggers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CRAs have cited operational issues like force majeure events or bank strikes that should be considered in their policies.

The proposed guidelines should consider situations like force majeure events, incorrect investor accounts, or government freezes, alongside significant changes to the company's credit risk profile.

Under the current guidelines, any delay of one day or shortfall of even Re 1 in payment (principal or interest) from the scheduled repayment date must be recognised as a default, unless rescheduled by lenders before the due date.

At present, CRAs can classify certain situations (like minor delays due to operational issues) as technical defaults.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has sought feedback on these proposed changes from the public till August 15 to ensure clarity and consistency in CRA policies.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Govt, Sebi warnings pile up as retail participation in stock mkt explodes

7 in 10 intraday traders in equity cash suffered losses in FY23: Sebi study

Around 200 registered investment advisors face risk of licence cancellation

Sebi extends timeline for inputs on plan to facilitate ease of doing biz

'Sebi did not get specific info on unfair trading on LS poll results day'

Topics :SEBICRAs

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story