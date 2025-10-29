Home / Markets / News / Sebi's cost-cut proposal seen squeezing mutual fund, broker margins

Sebi's cost-cut proposal seen squeezing mutual fund, broker margins

Asset managers, wealth firms slump amid talk of lower TER, brokerage limits

Sebi
In addition to the brokerage cut, Sebi has proposed to reduce the upper limit on TERs of MF schemes by 15–20 bps.
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 8:24 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cuts in mutual fund (MF) expense ratios and sharp reductions in the caps on brokerage paid by MF schemes are set to squeeze earnings of asset management companies (AMCs), brokers, and other intermediaries, according to experts.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in a consultation paper released on Tuesday, proposed a steep reduction in the permissible brokerage and transaction costs that can be charged to MF schemes — from 12 basis points (bps) to 2 bps for cash market trades, and from 5 bps to 1 bps for derivatives transactions.
 
Any excess brokerage must now be absorbed within the total expense ratio (TER) — a move expected to pressure asset managers and hit institutional broker revenues.
 
“The proposal is negative for Nuvama Wealth as well as 360 One WAM. For AMCs, the change could raise operational costs, as they may either need to pay more for external research support or expand internal research teams to maintain research coverage and execution efficiency under tighter expense limits,” Centrum Institutional Research said in a note.
 
Capital market stocks — including AMCs, brokers, wealth managers, and MF distributors — fell sharply on Wednesday. HDFC AMC ended down 4.3 per cent, while Nippon Life India AMC declined nearly 5 per cent.
 
Motilal Oswal was among the worst-hit broking stocks, dropping around 8 per cent. Anand Rathi Wealth and Prudent Corporate Advisory, which earn a large share of their revenue from MF distribution, slipped about 3 per cent.
 
“AMCs will be able to charge less, but most of the reduction will likely be passed on to distributors as lower commissions,” said Sandeep Bagla, chief executive officer of Trust MF, adding that smaller fund houses would face a comparatively lower impact from the TER cut.
 
Deepak Shenoy, founder of Capitalmind AMC, said the reduction in maximum permissible brokerage will hurt broker revenues.
 
“The brokerage market is already highly competitive, so there are plenty of players offering lower rates to institutional clients like MFs. The pain will mostly be borne by brokers currently servicing mutual funds,” he said.
 
In addition to the brokerage cut, Sebi has proposed to reduce the upper limit on TERs of MF schemes by 15–20 bps. The regulator also plans to remove the additional 5 bps expense allowance.
 
However, these cuts are unlikely to significantly dent MF revenues, as the regulator has allowed certain expenses to be charged outside the TER and introduced other provisions to cushion the impact.
 
“These reductions will be more or less offset by the proposal to move statutory levies such as goods and services tax on service costs and the securities transaction tax outside the TER cap. These ‘extras’ will now add to fund expenses over and above official TER limits, and will vary based on changing tax rates,” said Aarati Krishnan, head of advisory, PrimeInvestor.
 
According to experts, the proposals will ultimately benefit investors. “Sebi’s move to cap brokerage charges will help investors by lowering the overall cost of investments,” said Piyush Gupta, director — financial services, Crisil Intelligence.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Rising loan appeal dampens momentum in India's corporate bond market

Premium

Expansion, margin improvement likely to drive gains for Indian Oil

Premium

Sustaining growth outperformance key for more gains in TVS Motor

Stock Market close: Sensex ends 369 pts up, Nifty at 26,053; Oil & Gas, Metal shares outperform

HEG soars 9%, Graphite hits 52-week high. Is it good time to buy GE stocks?

Topics :SEBIstock market tradingMutual FundsBrokers

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story