Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty off highs; smallcaps weak; capital market stocks under pressure

Sensex today | Stock Market LIVE on Wednesday, October 29, 2025: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index added 0.04 per cent, but the Nifty SmallCap index fell 0.20 per cent

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 29, 2025

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
10:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Why are capital market stocks falling today?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among stocks, Nuvama Wealth Management, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), HDFC Asset Management Company, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, 360 One WAM, Nippon Life India Asset Management, and KFin Technologies from the Capital Markets index declined in the range of 5 per cent to 9 per cent on the NSE in the intraday trade. READ MORE

10:13 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strong Q2, EV gains power bullish view on TVS Motor Company

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japanese brokerage firm Nomura said it expects ‘outperformance across all segments,’ emphasising that the company’s EV three-wheeler ramp-up and Norton luxury bike launch offer potential upside. It maintained a ‘Buy’ rating and lifted its target price to ₹3,970, implying a 12 per cent upside. READ MORE

10:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts split on Shree Cement post Q2 show

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shree Cement reported an over fourfold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹309.82 crore in Q2FY26, against ₹76.64 crore in the same period last year, aided by higher volumes and product premiumisation. Revenue from operations grew 17.43 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,761.07 crore from ₹4,054.17 crore in Q2FY25. READ MORE

9:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: What is Groww's growth playbook?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, the fintech platform’s remarkable rise has been driven by a potent mix of scale, efficiency, and product expansion – three factors that continue to power its leadership in the online broking landscape. READ MORE

9:40 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: What to expect from Bank of Baroda Q2 results?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Public sector bank, Bank of Baroda, could report a weak set of earnings for the September 2025 quarter, predict analysts.
 
Though they remain divided on the quantum of decline in the public sector bank’s net profit for Q2FY26, they unanimously see a hit on bottom-line due to weak treasury income and margin pressure. READ PREVIEW

9:31 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: L&T stock reclaims ₹4,000-mark ahead of Q2 results

Stock Market LIVE Updates: L&T share price surpassed the ₹4,000-mark ahead of the company's Q2FY26 results, scheduled to be announced today.
 
Analysts tracked by Business Standard, on average, expect L&T to report revenue growth of 16.34 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹71,616.66 crore from ₹61,554.6 crore reported in Q2FY25. They expect profit after tax (PAT) to rise 21.44 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹4,123.33 crore. READ PREVIEW
 

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral markets update

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a quick glance at the sectoral indices on the NSE after the markets opened for trading on Wednesday
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: SMIDs trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 was trading with gains of 0.06 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap100 was down 0.25 per cent. 
 

9:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's a glance at the Sensex gainers and losers at the close after market opened on Wednesday. 
 

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens above 84,660

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex started Wednesday's trading session at 84,663.68, higher by 35.52 points or 0.04 per cent. 
 

9:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 25,982

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened with a gain of 45.80 points or 0.18 per cent at 25,982. 
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex adds 35 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The BSE Sensex added 35.52 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 84,663.68 in pre-opening session on Wednesday.
 

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty gains 46 pts in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 settled the pre-opening session at 25,982, higher by 45.80 points or 0.18 per cent.
 

9:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher Wednesday

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian rupee opened around 6 paise hgiher on Wednesday, October 29. The domestic currency started trade at 88.21 per US Dollar vs Tuesday's close of 88.27/$.
 

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Orkla India IPO opens for bidding: Check GMP, price band, key dates, review

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla India, an Indian food company, opens for public subscription on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The mainline offering comprises entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 22.8 million equity shares aggregating to ₹1,667.54 crore. 
 
Incorporated in 1996, Orkla India offers a diverse range of food products, from breakfast to lunch and dinner, snacks, beverages, and desserts. It owns brands like MTR Foods, Eastern Condiments, and Rasoi Magic. The company has a significant presence in the states of Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.  READ MORE
First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:29 AM IST

