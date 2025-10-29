Home / Markets / News / HEG soars 9%, Graphite hits 52-week high. Is it good time to buy GE stocks?

HEG soars 9%, Graphite hits 52-week high. Is it good time to buy GE stocks?

Any trade negotiations leading to reduction in tariff would act as a positive catalyst for Indian graphite electrodes players, said ICICI Securities in a note.

Graphite India, HEG stock price
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 2:51 PM IST
Share price of graphite electrodes companies Graphite India, HEG today

 
Shares of graphite electrodes (GE) companies Graphite India and HEG rallied up to 9 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.
 
Among individual stocks, Graphite India hit a 52-week high of ₹629, soaring 7 per cent on the back of over seven-fold jump in average trading volumes. A combined 6.7 million equity shares of the company changed hands on the NSE and BSE. 
 
Shares of HEG surged 9 per cent to ₹580.50 in intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹622 on July 31, 2025.
 
In the past one month, Graphite India has rallied 15 per cent, while HEG gained 14 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 5.8 per cent during the same period.
 

What’s driving Graphite India, HEG stock price?

 
On Friday, October 24, 2025, GrafTech International, an industry leader in graphite electrode manufacturer in the world, reported healthy performance for Q3CY25. Sales volume for Q3CY25 stood at 28.8 KT, up 9 per cent YoY and flat QoQ. Capacity Utilisation was at 63 per cent in Q3CY25, which was the same as last quarter.
 
Specifically, in the United States, the landscape for the steel industry remains supportive and steel output is expected to increase further in the coming year. In Europe, where the steel industry has been more challenged, GrafTech anticipates the recently announced trade policy measures will support a path to recovery. In the longer-term, the management of GrafTech remains confident that the steel industry’s transition toward electric arc furnace technology and broader decarbonization trends will drive sustained demand for our graphite electrodes. 
 
GrafTech's performance was supported by higher revenue from the US (through expanding market share); while net sales realisation remained largely flat sequentially. Moreover, the company noted that the graphite electrodes prices continue to remain under pressure driven by oversupply from the Chinese and Indian graphite electrodes, according to ICICI Securities.
 
With prices remaining stagnate; this could weigh on the revenue and profitability of Indian graphite electrodes players like HEG and Graphite India. Furthermore, a concern remains regarding the imposition of a 50 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian imports, which could reduce the market opportunity for HEG and Graphite India. However, any trade negotiations leading to reduction in tariff would act as a positive catalyst for Indian graphite electrodes players, the brokerage firm said in a note.
 
Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) said he has "great respect and love" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the latter as the "nicest looking man" who is "tough as hell". He further said the US is doing a trade deal with India, adding that the two countries have a "great relationship".
 
Trump's remarks regarding PM Modi come at a time when he has softened his stance on New Delhi. He earlier imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, of which 25 per cent was due to New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil. CLICK HERE FOR FULL REPORT
 
The focus on substantial decarbonization measures in developing economies supports the growth of the Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) process compared with the Blast Furnace / Bessimer Oxygen Furnace (BF/BOF) process.
 
Governments around the world are also introducing stringent environmental regulations to reduce pollution. This will further support the growth of the EAF process and along with decarbonization, drive the future demand for graphite electrodes, Graphite India said in an investor presentation. The use of the EAF process in the steel industry is not only important for sustainable steel production but is a more cost effective manufacturing method, the company said. 
 

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

