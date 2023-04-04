Home / Markets / News / Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape

Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape

Industry experts say it could help attract global players

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Premium
Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) plans to introduce the Mutual Fund (MF) Lite regulations for asset management companies (AMCs) offering passive-only products in the current financial year. The proposed framework aims to reduce the compliance burden by 90 per cent and remove limitations on networth and experience for those offering exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds&mdas

Topics :SEBIMadhabi Puri Buchexchange traded fundsMutual FundsAMCAUMMarkets

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

Also Read

Gold ETF flows shrink despite superior returns, shows Amfi data

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

Mutual funds' new-age technology schemes prove to be a non-starter

Sebi fines DSP group firms Rs 1 lakh for charging TER from AMC books

Three-fold growth in index fund AUM in 2022, ETF assets cross Rs 5 trn

Stock markets closed today; check full list of 2023 market holidays here

Markets end in green after volatile day; Sensex rises 114.92 points

Street cheers auto volume data amid interest rate, chip crunch concerns

IRB Infra becomes the first company to list privately-placed InvIT

Opec-plus cut weighs on OMC shares, BPCL and HPCL shed over 4% each

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story