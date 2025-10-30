Sebi sets timelines for derivatives rollout on Bankex, BankNifty, FinNifty

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with guidelines for stock exchanges to implement eligibility criteria for derivatives on non-benchmark indices such as Bankex, FinNifty and BankNifty.

In its circular, Sebi said stock exchanges must adjust the composition and weights of existing non-benchmark indices.

For Bankex and FinNifty, the changes must be made in a single phase by December 31, 2025, while for BankNifty, adjustments will be done in four monthly phases and completed by March 31, 2026 to ensure an orderly rebalancing of index-tracking funds, it added.

The move is aimed at boosting market efficiency, enhance representation of the banking and financial sectors and give more diverse trading and investment opportunities.