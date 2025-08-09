Home / Markets / News / Sebi streamlines norms for converting private InvITs to public ones

Sebi streamlines norms for converting private InvITs to public ones

Under the revised framework, sponsors and their groups must comply with the minimum unitholding requirements specified in the InvIT regulations at all times

sebi
Sebi has directed recognised stock exchanges and the Bharat InvITs Association to disseminate the updated norms on their websites.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 11:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sebi has revised the framework for converting private listed Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) into public InvITs, streamlining sponsor holding norms and aligning disclosure requirements with follow-on offers.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said the changes, effective immediately, are based on market feedback and recommendations of the Hybrid Securities Advisory Committee. 
Under the revised framework, sponsors and their groups must comply with the minimum unitholding requirements specified in the InvIT regulations at all times. 
The lock-in on such units will also be as per the regulations, the regulator said in a circular on Friday.
 
The market regulator has also modified the procedural and disclosure norms for public offers during conversion to bring them in line with those applicable for follow-on offers. 
 
Accordingly, InvITs will have to adhere to the follow-on offer requirements under InvIT rules and related circulars, including any amendments.
 
These changes will replace earlier references to "initial offers" with "follow-on offers" in several provisions of Sebi's norms for InvITs issued in May 2024, as per the circular.
 
The revised framework, effective immediately, aims to protect investor interests, promote market development and ensure regulatory consistency.
 
Sebi has directed recognised stock exchanges and the Bharat InvITs Association to disseminate the updated norms on their websites.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tycoons who profit from India's increasing demand for Russian oil

Premium

Analysts see further gains in LIC post strong Q1FY26 performance

MSCI August rejig: Swiggy, VMM, 2 others added to Global Standard Index

Airtel promoter offloads another 0.98% stake; mop up $1.3 bn via block deal

Dissent, don't be honorary appointees: Sebi chief to independent directors

Topics :SEBIInvITsSecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaInfrastructure investment Trusts

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 11:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story