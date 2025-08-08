MSCI August rejig: Swiggy, VMM, 2 others added to Global Standard Index

Shares of Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy and Waaree Energies have been included in MSCI’s Global Standard Index in its latest semi-annual rejig.

While these four companies were added to the benchmark index, three firms, including Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Thermax , were removed, the global aggregator said early Friday. The changes will take effect at the market close on August 26, 2025 (Tuesday).

Analysts expect that the inclusion of these four securities in the index would trigger an inflow of over $1 billion. Nuvama Institutional Equities said that Vishal Mega Mart and Swiggy will top the inflows with $256 million and $293 million, respectively.

Bharat Dynamics, Easy Trip Planners, Hikal, Jain Irrigation, MSTC and Protean e-Gov Technologies were excluded from the Smallcap index. Domestic index review Shares of Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart and Waaree Energies were included in the MSCI's domestic index . No company was excluded from the index, the global aggregator said. In the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index review, 11 securities were added, including: Belrise Industries, Capri Global Capital, India Glycols, Inventurus Knowledge, Lloyds Enterprises, Lumax Auto Technologies, Nexus Select Trust, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Transrail Lighting, Yatharth Hospital Trauma and Zinka Logistics. Meanwhile, five securities were removed from the Domestic Small Cap Index. These include: Easy Trip Planners, Hikal, Jain Irrigation Systems, MSTC and Protean Egov Tech.