MSCI August rejig: Swiggy, VMM, 2 others added to Global Standard Index

MSCI Global Standard Index August Rejig: Nuvama said that Vishal Mega Mart and Swiggy will top the inflows with $256 million and $293 million, respectively

The addition to MSCI's indices has sent Riyadh stocks into a bull market and brought record fund inflows
The changes will take effect at the market close on August 26, 2025 (Tuesday).
Sai Aravindh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 8:11 AM IST
Shares of Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart, Hitachi Energy and Waaree Energies have been included in MSCI’s Global Standard Index in its latest semi-annual rejig.
 
While these four companies were added to the benchmark index, three firms, including Sona BLW Precision Forgings and Thermax, were removed, the global aggregator said early Friday. The changes will take effect at the market close on August 26, 2025 (Tuesday).
 
Analysts expect that the inclusion of these four securities in the index would trigger an inflow of over $1 billion. Nuvama Institutional Equities said that Vishal Mega Mart and Swiggy will top the inflows with $256 million and $293 million, respectively.
 
Shares of Vishal Mega Mart have seen a rally of 36 per cent so far this year, while Swiggy Shares have fallen by 26 per cent. Hitachi Energy and Waaree Energies shares have advanced by 43 per cent and 11 per cent, respectively, this year. Comparatively, the benchmark Nifty50 index has risen 4 per cent. 
 
Meanwhile, the exclusion of Sona Blw Precision Forgings and Thermax is likely to lead to an outflow of $340 million, cumulatively, as per Nuvama. 
 
Further, as part of the changes in the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes, 15 companies were included, while six were removed. The 15 stocks that saw inclusion include: Belrise Industries, Brainbees Solutions, Capri Global, CSB Bank, India Glycols, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Lloyds Enterprises, Lumax Auto Technologies, Nexus Select Trust, Privi Specialty Chemicals, Sona BLW, Thermax, Transrail Lighting, Yatharth Hospitals and Zinka Logistics  ALSO READ: FPI selloff may worsen as Trump ups India tariffs pressure 
Bharat Dynamics, Easy Trip Planners, Hikal, Jain Irrigation, MSTC and Protean e-Gov Technologies were excluded from the Smallcap index.

Domestic index review

Shares of Swiggy, Vishal Mega Mart and Waaree Energies were included in the MSCI's domestic index. No company was excluded from the index, the global aggregator said. 
 
In the MSCI India Domestic Small Cap Index review, 11 securities were added, including: Belrise Industries, Capri Global Capital, India Glycols, Inventurus Knowledge, Lloyds Enterprises, Lumax Auto Technologies, Nexus Select Trust, Privi Speciality Chemicals, Transrail Lighting, Yatharth Hospital Trauma and Zinka Logistics. 
 
Meanwhile, five securities were removed from the Domestic Small Cap Index. These include: Easy Trip Planners, Hikal, Jain Irrigation Systems, MSTC and Protean Egov Tech.  
  

Topics :MarketsMSCI indicesMarkets Sensex NiftyMarkets insightsNifty50S&P BSE SensexSwiggyVishal Mega MartHitachi Energy IndiaWaaree Energies

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

