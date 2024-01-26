Home / Markets / News / Sebi streamlines reporting norms for depository participants, custodians

Sebi streamlines reporting norms for depository participants, custodians

The reports should be on monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual basis as specified by the regulator

Sebi has provided the reporting requirements along with periodicity in the circular
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2024 | 12:17 AM IST
Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday streamlined the reporting requirements for designated depository participants and custodians.

The decision has been taken after reviewing various reports submitted by the Designated Depository Participants (DDPs) and custodians in order to have uniform compliance standards, for ease of compliance reporting and for regulatory purposes.

In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said that reports about Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) non-compliant with legal entity identifier requirements and FPIs who have not submitted granular beneficial ownership details should be submitted on a quarterly basis.

Various other reports also need to be submitted to the regulator.

Sebi has provided the reporting requirements along with periodicity in the circular.

The reports should be on monthly, quarterly, half-yearly and annual basis as specified by the regulator.

"The monthly and quarterly reports shall be uploaded within 15 calendar days from the end of each month and quarter, respectively," the circular said, adding that the new provisions will be effective from the month ending February.

First Published: Jan 26 2024 | 12:17 AM IST

