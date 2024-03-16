Home / Markets / News / Sebi to introduce same-day settlement for 25 stocks, defers full launch

Sebi to introduce same-day settlement for 25 stocks, defers full launch

The regulator will review progress at the end of three and six months before deciding on a further course of action

Sebi | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2024 | 6:55 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's market regulator on Friday deferred a full launch of optional same day settlements, according to a press release.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said that same day settlement, or T+0, would be launched for only 25 stocks and with a limited set of brokers to test the efficacy of a shorter settlement cycle.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The regulator will review progress at the end of three and six months before deciding on a further course of action, SEBI said.

In December, the regulator proposed a phased rollout of optional same-day settlement and earlier this week said it wants it to launch by the end of March.

However, the plan has met resistance from offshore investors who say it would be costly for them and could fragment the market.

Also Read

Sebi warns investors against 'unscrupulous entities' promising high returns

Hindustan Zinc's mined metal output drops to 252,000 tonnes in Jul-Sept qtr

Sustained improvement in demand: A key factor for upsides in metal stocks

Metal stocks show mettle; Index jumps over 3% led by SAIL, Tata, JSW Steel

Steel expansion plans threatened by scrap metal export restrictions

Ease of doing biz: Market regulator Sebi to relax certain norms for FPIs

Retail-heavy stocks plummet nearly 10% this month, shows data

Stress test: Top 6 smallcap funds need over 20 days to liquidate 50% assets

Margin concerns largely priced in for Muthoot, Manappuram Finance

Krystal Integrated Services IPO subscribed 70% on second day of offer

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBISebi normsIndian stock exchangesBSE NSE

First Published: Mar 16 2024 | 6:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story