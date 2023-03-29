Sebi to put in place framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Wednesday a slew of proposals, including ending the practice of individuals holding permanent directorship at boards of listed companies and putting in place a framework to prevent frauds by stock brokers.

The watchdog has approved a regulatory framework to allow private equity funds to become sponsors of mutual funds, a move that will help further deepen the mutual fund industry.

Besides, the regulator has given its nod for norms for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) disclosures by listed companies.



To strengthen corporate governance norms, Sebi decided to end the practice of individuals having permanent seats on boards of listed companies.