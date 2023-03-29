Indian stock market to remain closed tomorrow on account of Ram Navami

The Indian stock market will remain closed tomorrow, March 30, on account of Ram Navami. According to the BSE website, the equity derivative segment, equity segment, the SLB segment, and the currency derivatives segment as well as the interest rate derivatives segment will also remain closed on Thursday.

Trading on both the bourses, NSE and BSE, will resume on Friday, March 31. March 30 will be the last holiday for the stock market in the current financial year (FY23).

However, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will open for trading in the evening session at 5 PM.

On Ram Navami Indians celebrate the birthday of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of the deity Vishnu. On this auspicious day, the devotees of Lord Ram keep a day-long fast.

When is the next holiday of Indian stock market?

Indian equity markets will remain closed for two days in the first week of April. BSE and NSE will remain shut on April 4 on account of Mahavir Jayanti and on April 7 on account of Good Friday.

The commodity market will remain closed on April 4 in the morning session. However, it will open for trading at 5 PM.

On April 7, the MCX will remain closed in both the morning and evening sessions.

Stock market news: Indian equity market in the green on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Sensex closed 346 points in the green at 57,960. HCL Tech, Ultratech Cement and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers in the index. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, Reliance and Asian Paints were the top losers.

The Nifty 50 index closed 129 points in the green at 17,080. Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Hero Motocorp were the top gainers. UPL, Bharti Airtel and Asian Paints were the top losers in the index.