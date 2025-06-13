Sebi WTM raises concerns on valuation of assets, calls for CFO vigilance

Ananth Narayan, a whole-time member (WTM) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), raised concerns over certain asset valuation practices on Friday, calling for greater accountability from chief financial officers (CFOs).

Speaking at the ETCFO NextGen Summit, Narayan highlighted issues such as "valuation shopping," conflicts of interest, and sharp accounting practices that could mislead investors.

Drawing parallels with past challenges in credit rating agencies, Narayan suggested that valuers should disclose key assumptions, sensitivity ranges, and track records.

"Just as credit rating agencies now disclose rating histories and are held to standards, it may be time for valuers to disclose assumptions, sensitivity ranges, and track records, and be held accountable for egregious deviations," he said.