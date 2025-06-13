IPO Calendar: 6 new issues, 5 listings to keep investors busy next week

IPO Calendar: Primary markets investors will remain in action next week with the launch of six initial public offerings (IPO) and the listing of shares of five companies on the exchanges. In the mainboard segment, Arisinfra Solutions IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The SME segment will also see the launch of five public issues.

In addition, Oswal Pumps (mainboard) along with four SME companies are scheduled to make their D-Street debut next week.

Here's a detailed look at the IPO activity for next week:

Mainline IPOs next week

Arisinfra Solutions IPO

Arisinfra Solutions IPO will open for public subscription on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, and close on Friday, June 20, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on June 23, 2025. Arisinfra Solutions shares will be listed on the exchanges tentatively on June 25, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹210-222. The minimum lot size for the application is 67 shares. MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers.

SME IPOs opening next week Patil Automation IPO Patil Automation aims to raise ₹69.61 crore through a fresh issue of 5.8 million equity shares. The SME offering will open for public subscription on June 16 and close on June 18. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on June 19. The company will make its debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on June 23. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹114 to ₹120 per share and the lot size at 1,200 shares. Purva Sharegistry India is the issue registrar. Samay Project Services IPO The initial public offering (IPO) of Samay Project Services will open for bidding on June 16 and close on June 18. The company plans to raise ₹14.69 crore through a fresh issue of 4.32 million shares. The price band is set at ₹32-43 per share and the lot size for an application is 4,000 shares. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on June 19. The company will be listed on the NSE SME platform on June 23. Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue.

Eppeltone Engineers IPO is a fresh issue of 3.43 million equity shares to raise ₹43.96 crore. The SME offering will open for public subscription on June 17 and close on June 19. The basis of the allotment of shares is likely to be finalised on June 20. Shares of Eppeltone Engineers will be listed on the NSE SME platform tentatively on June 24. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹125-128. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 1,000 shares and in multiples thereof. Skyline Financial Services is the issue registrar.

Influx Healthtech IPO The healthcare-focused contract manufacturing company aims to raise ₹58.57 crore through a fresh issue of 5 million shares amounting to ₹48 crore and OFS of 1.1 lakh shares amounting to ₹10.56 crores. The public issue of Influx Healthtech will open for bidding on June 18 and close on June 20. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on June 23. Influx Healthcare will be listed on the NSE SME platform on June 25. The price band has been set in the range of ₹91-96. Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot of 1,200 shares and in multiples thereof. Maashitla Securities is the registrar for the issue.

Mayasheel Ventures aims to raise ₹27.28 crore through a fresh issue of 5.8 million equity shares. The SME IPO will open for public subscription on June 20 and close on June 24. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on June 25. The company will make its debut on the NSE SME platform tentatively on June 27. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹44 to ₹47 per share and the lot size at 3000 shares. Maashitla Securities is the issue registrar.