Diversified infra players better bet amid weak road order inflows

The pace of new project awards remains a key monitorable. Road execution across MoRTH has seen a 12 per cent Y-o-Y drop in FY26. In Q3FY26, road construction companies are expected to report a decline of 5 per cent Y-o-Y due to delayed project execution. Operating profit is likely to reduce by 16 per cent Y-o-Y, and net profit is projected to decline by 30 per cent Y-o-Y for the roads sector. Operating profit margins are estimated at 13 per cent, down by around 200 basis points Y-o-Y. In aggregate, revenue may be flat Y-o-Y (up 24 per cent Q-o-Q due to seasonal factors) and operating profit could decrease marginally Y-o-Y.