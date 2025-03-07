Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open lower today; Japan, Australia markets down 1%

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, March 7, 2025: Global markets turned lower again on Friday, March 7, 2025, as investors feared US President Donald Trump's tariffs may slowdown the country's economy. His decision to Global markets turned lower again on Friday, March 7, 2025, as investors feared US President Donald Trump's tariffs may slowdown the country's economy. His decision to defer tariffs on some Canada and Mexico goods , that fall under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, until April 2 also failed to calm investors' nerves.

Notably, about 50 per cent of Mexican imports and 38 per cent of Canadian imports fall under the ambit of the trade agreement.

At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 64 points lower at 22,557. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei declined 1.5 per cent, Australia's ASX200 shed 1.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.35 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.22 per cent.

Overnight, in the US, all three major indices ended lower with the Nasdaq Composite falling 2.61 per cent to enter the 'correction' territory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding 0.99 per cent, and the S&P 500 ending lower by 1.78 per cent.

Stock Market Today Prediction, March 7:

India stock markets are expected to open lower, tracking weakness in global markets.

Investors, on their part, will track China's combined trade data for January and February, Q4-CY24 GDP data for Euro zone, and the US' jobless claims data and non-farm payroll data. They will also react to the findings of the US' Federal Reserve's Beige Book, which indicated the fear of rising input costs because of the tariffs.

On Thursday, the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 610 points, or 0.83 per cent, higher at 74,340. Similarly, the Nifty ended at 22,545, up by 207 points or 0.93 per cent.