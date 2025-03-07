Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open lower today; Japan, Australia markets down 1%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open lower today; Japan, Australia markets down 1%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Thursday, the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 610 points, or 0.83 per cent, higher at 74,340. Similarly, the Nifty ended at 22,545, up by 207 points

SI Reporter New Delhi
Image: Bloomberg
Stock Market Today: India stock markets are expected to open lower, tracking weakness in global markets. | Image: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 8:44 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Stock Market Today, March 7, 2025: Global markets turned lower again on Friday, March 7, 2025, as investors feared US President Donald Trump's tariffs may slowdown the country's economy. His decision to defer tariffs on some Canada and Mexico goods, that fall under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, until April 2 also failed to calm investors' nerves.
 
Notably, about 50 per cent of Mexican imports and 38 per cent of Canadian imports fall under the ambit of the trade agreement.
 
At 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty was trading 64 points lower at 22,557. Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei declined 1.5 per cent, Australia's ASX200 shed 1.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.35 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.22 per cent. 
 
Overnight, in the US, all three major indices ended lower with the Nasdaq Composite falling 2.61 per cent to enter the 'correction' territory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average sliding 0.99 per cent, and the S&P 500 ending lower by 1.78 per cent.

Stock Market Today Prediction, March 7:

India stock markets are expected to open lower, tracking weakness in global markets. 
 
Investors, on their part, will track China's combined trade data for January and February, Q4-CY24 GDP data for Euro zone, and the US' jobless claims data and non-farm payroll data. They will also react to the findings of the US' Federal Reserve's Beige Book, which indicated the fear of rising input costs because of the tariffs.
 
On Thursday, the benchmark BSE Sensex closed 610 points, or 0.83 per cent, higher at 74,340. Similarly, the Nifty ended at 22,545, up by 207 points or 0.93 per cent. 
 
According to technical charts, the Nifty index could face resistance around the 22,700 level (20 DEMA), while the 22,250-22,400 zone will act as support in case of any dip.  

IPO market

Balaji Phosphates IPO (SME) will list on the bourses, while NAPS Global IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
 

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market fluctuations not linked to tax policies: DEA Secy Ajay Seth

8:40 AM

Stocks To Watch Today: Indigo, Infosys, Blue Star, Biocon, Britannia, 63 Moons

Stocks to Watch Today: IndiGo Airlines:
IndiGo has risen to become the second fastest-growing airline in the world in terms of seat capacity, reporting a 10.1 per cent growth in 2024. Additionally, it led the industry in flight frequency expansion, achieving a 9.7 per cent increase. With one of the largest aircraft backlogs globally, IndiGo has over 900 aircraft on order. As part of its international growth, the airline plans to launch direct long-haul flights to Manchester and Amsterdam using leased Boeing 787-9s, starting in July this year.
 
Infosys:
Infosys is currently involved in a legal dispute with Nasdaq-listed Cognizant in Dallas, centered around allegations of trade secret theft and anti-competitive behavior in the healthcare software industry. Cognizant's subsidiary, TriZetto, filed a lawsuit against Infosys in August 2024, accusing the company of illegally accessing its databases to create rival software products. Cognizant is pursuing both financial compensation and a court order to prevent further infringement by Infosys. READ MORE

8:35 AM

Bank Nifty: Nandish Shah of HDFC Sec recommends Bull Spread Strategy

Bank Nifty Today: The Bank Nifty futures saw build-up of long positions this week as the index's derivative contract saw open interest rising by approximately 7 per cent (provisional). The Bank Nifty index closed 0.60 per cent higher on Thursday, March 6, 2025.
 
In the near-future, the trend for Nifty Bank index remains positive as the index is currently trading above its 5-day EMA. READ MORE

8:30 AM

Nifty Today: Sahaj Agarwal of Kotak Sec suggests 'Short Strangle' on index

Nifty Today: After experiencing a 16.4 per cent decline over five months from its peak of 26,277, the Nifty index has found support around 21,900, a significant level from the March-May 2024 consolidation phase.
 
The next resistance is at 22,800, a level that served as support in January-February 2025, followed by 23,000, which coincides with the downward trendline of the current downtrend. READ MORE

8:26 AM

Stock Market Today: Trump on mkts; FII; Nasdaq; Nikkei; Balaji, NAPS Global IPOs

Stock Market Today: Investors in Asia will track China’s trade data for January and February. Asia's biggest economy will released a combined two-month figure to account for the Lunar New Year holidays. As per a Reuters poll, economists expect export growth to slow to 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while import growth is forecast to remain steady at 1 per cent. READ MORE

8:21 AM

Crypto Alert: Trump signs executive order establishing US strategic bitcoin reserve

Crypto News: US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, marking a major shift in US digital asset policy.
 
White House Crypto and AI Czar David Sacks, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist, posted on X that the reserve will be funded exclusively with bitcoin seized in criminal and civil forfeiture cases, ensuring that taxpayers bear no financial burden.
 
According to estimates, the US government controls approximately 200,000 bitcoin, though no full audit has ever been conducted.

Trump's order mandates a comprehensive accounting of federal digital asset holdings and prohibits the sale of bitcoin from the reserve, positioning it as a permanent store of value.

8:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump blames 'globalists' for stock market sell-off

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has blamed 'globalist' markets for the recent stock market sell-off.

Shrugging off concerns that major stock indices may have dropped sharply this week due to Trump's sweeping and shifting tariff policies, he said it was his not tariffs that were scaring the markets.

"Well, a lot of them are globalist countries and companies that won't be doing as well," Trump replied, "Because we’re taking back things that have been taken from us many years ago."
 
 

8:14 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US pauses tariffs on some Canadian, Mexican imports until April 2

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump decided to give a temporary tariff exemption to Canadian and Mexican goods covered by the North American trade agreement known as USMCA until April 2.

About 50 per cent of Mexican imports and 38 per cent of Canadian imports are covered by the trade agreement, according to White House.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Mexico should be spared when such reciprocal tariffs come into effect. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his goal remains to get "all tariffs removed."
 

8:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan bond yields hit highest levels since 2008

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Japan's government bond yields have risen to their highest levels since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008 due to worldwide selling in bonds.

Yields on 20-year Japanese Govt Bonds climbed to a high of 2.25 per cent today, an increase of just over 5 basis points, while the 30-year Govt Bond yields rose to a high of 2.556 per cent, an increase of 6.6 basis points.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year JGB also rose to 1.538 per cent, its highest level since 2009.
 
Source: CNBC

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US indices crack overnight; Nasdaq enters 'correction' zone

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors offloaded US stocks as worries mounted on wall Street about the inflationary pressure Trump's tariffs may have on the US economy.

Notably,tThe Federal Reserve's Beige Book and the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing reading have indicated that consumers are worried about te rising input costs because of the tariffs. Meanwhile, layoff announcements among corporates has soared to 2020 highs, further denting sentiment.

On Wall Street, Nasdaq Composite fell 2.61 per cent to enter the 'correction' territory, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.99 per cent, and the S&P 500 ended lower by 1.78 per cent.

8:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia markets a sea of red; Nikkei leads losses

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading lower on Friday, March 7, as investors remained concerned about the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on various trading parteners and the price rise in the economy.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei declined 1.6 per cent, Australia's ASX200 shed 1.4 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.7 per cent, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.35 per cent, and China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.22 per cent. 
 

7:35 AM

Good morning, readers!

Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE Market Blog

Track all the latest, stock market news and developments here.
First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

