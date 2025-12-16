Shares of SEPC Ltd. rallied over 7 per cent on Monday after it won a railway infrastructure project worth ₹269.69 crore under the Ajmer-Chanderiya Doubling Project.

The small-cap civil construction company's stock rose as much as 7.67 per cent during the day to ₹10.98 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 15 this year. In the last two sessions, the stock has risen by over 20 per cent. The SEPC stock pared gains to trade 5.8 per cent higher at ₹10.80 apiece, compared to a 0.52 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:15 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the fourth straight session and currently trade at 18 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 45 per cent this year, compared to a 9.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. SEPC has a total market capitalisation of ₹2,094.70 crore.

SEPC bags ₹270-crore order SEPC secured a railway infrastructure project worth ₹269.69 crore under the Ajmer–Chanderiya Doubling Project of the Ajmer Division of North Western Railway, according to a regulatory filing. The contract has been awarded to the VPRPL–SBEL Joint Venture, with SEPC responsible for executing the project works under the joint venture’s supervision, in line with the letter of award issued by North Western Railway. The scope of work includes formation and civil works on the Mandpiya to Chanderiya section, covering earthwork in embankment filling, cutting and blanketing, construction of major and minor bridges, road under bridges and limited height subways, as well as foot over bridges and trolley refuges.

The project is part of Indian Railways' capacity augmentation programme aimed at improving operational efficiency and connectivity on key routes. The order strengthens SEPC's transportation infrastructure order book and reinforces its presence in the railway engineering, procurement and construction segment. "Railways remain a key focus area for the company, and our role in executing this project under North Western Railway further strengthens our transportation infrastructure portfolio," Venkataramani Jaiganesh, managing director, SEPC, said. "We continue to see steady momentum across infrastructure segments in India, supported by disciplined project selection and execution."